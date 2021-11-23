Best moveset for Breloom in Pokemon GO

Since there are many strong Fighting-types in Pokemon GO, Breloom can easily be overlooked.

This Pokemon has one of the better Attack stats in the game (241). Of course, that pales in comparison to the likes of Lucario and Machamp, but Breloom can still shred through opponents.

Which attacks work best on the Generation III Pokemon Breloom?

Thankfully, Breloom has access to Counter, which is the best Fighting-type quick move in the game. While many other moves compete with Counter’s 12 base power, none are as fast as 0.9 seconds. This means that Breloom can spam this move to deal 16 DPS (damage per second).

The only reason a trainer would run its other quick move Bullet Seed is if it's being specifically used as a Grass-type raid attacker. To fulfill this role, however, Breloom should probably be running Grass Knot, which would require an Elite TM.

Simply due to coverage, more trainers will likely be using Breloom as a Fighting-type attacker anyway. Fighting hits more types for super effective damage and gets resisted by fewer types.

While Grass Knot is the charge move of choice for a raid attacking Breloom, Seed Bomb is much more useful in PvP. Since Breloom is so strong, Seed Bomb threatens the opponent enough that they have to burn a shield, unless they have a strong resist like Dragonite.

Breloom evolves from Shroomish, which is found in Petalburg Woods (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Seed Bomb has a low energy cost, meaning Breloom can use it many times per battle, and even if it doesn’t bait shields it will eventually do serious damage.

The other charge move Breloom should run is Dynamic Punch. This is one of the best tools any Fighting-type Pokemon can get. For only 50 energy, Breloom can fire off this move and deplete many Pokemon’s health.

This move also performs well in raids, since on average Breloom can use 1.5 Dynamic Punches in a raid battle. This move is considered to be better than Close Combat due to the lower energy cost.

