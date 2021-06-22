Pokemon GO: Breloom weaknesses and raid counters in June 2021

Breloom is currently a raid boss in the three-star raids in Pokemon GO. Therefore, knowing its weaknesses and strengths will be quite beneficial when challenging the boss.

Breloom evolves from Shroomish by using 50 Candies in Pokemon GO. This Pokemon is a Grass and Fighting-type, leaving it quite vulnerable to many other types. Flying, Fairy, Psychic, Fire, Ice, and Poison are all types of Pokemon that can counter Breloom successfully.

Breloom is especially vulnerable to the Flying Type moves that some Pokemon can use. That being said, any Flying Type will be an effective choice against Breloom in these three-star raids, but some select Pokemon will be extra handy to have going into these raids.

Breloom has some strong moves that make it a great boss (Image via Niantic)

Breloom counters and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Below is a list of great Pokemon to take into a raid against Breloom in Pokemon GO.

Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash and Blast Burn

Mega Pidgeot with Gust and Brave Bird

Shadow Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack

Shadow Ho-oh with Hidden Power and Brave Bird

Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Shadow Staraptor with Wing Attack and Brave Bird

If a trainer has one of these Pokemon, defeating Breloom will be an easy task to accomplish in Pokemon GO. Breloom has some strong moves that make it a great boss, with Counter and Dynamic Punch being at the top of that list.

Players must keep in mind that Breloom’s attacks will get boosted by sunny and cloudy weather, so battling in these conditions will be more challenging.

They must also remember, when going into these raids, that it is always good to keep extra revives handy if defeating Breloom isn’t possible the first time. Having more than a few berries will also help increase the chances of catching this Pokemon within the first few throws after winning the battle.

