Best moveset for Flygon in Pokemon GO

Flygon may not be the best Dragon in Pokemon GO, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t powerful.

Since its release in Generation III, Flygon has always had a rough time, standing in the shadows of other Dragon-type Pokemon. Both its stats and movepool are good, they’re just not as good as those of other Dragon-types. Despite this, Flygon is still a great option for trainers who don’t have a Garchomp or Dragonite yet.

Which moves should trainers teach the Dragon and Ground-type Flygon?

Generally, Dragon Tail is a better quick move option than Mud Shot for Flygon. Dragon Tail is often considered the best Dragon-type quick move in the game, so most Dragon Pokemon run it if available.

Mud Shot, however, is a fine substitution. Due to its high energy gain (9 EPS in PvP), Mud Shot can help Flygon spam its powerful charge moves. The downfall with Mud Shot is that its damage output is subpar. It only does 3 DPS in PvP.

Dragon Tail is slower and charges less EPS, but its damage output is phenomenal. It has 13 base power in PvP, and is even stronger in Raids. Although there are much better options out there, Flygon can make a great Dragon-type Raid attacker with Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw.

Speaking of which, Dragon Claw is definitely a charge move trainers are going to want on their Flygons. Since it only requires 35 energy in PvP, it’s Flygon’s best shield bait option. Using several Dragon Claws in a match will also deal significant damage over time.

Flygon learns powerful Ground-type attacks like Earth Power and Earthquake (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a second option, Flygon should usually run Earthquake or Earth Power. This basically comes down to how Flygon is being used, though.

In Pokemon GO PvP, moves with lower energy cost typically are the priority, but Earthquake is definitely the better move. Earth Power still costs 55 energy in PvP, whereas Earthquake needs 65. Therefore, for ten extra energy, Flygon gets to use a 120 power move as opposed to a 90 power one.

Also, if Flygon is running Mud Shot, getting enough energy to use Earthquake shouldn’t be a problem at all.

As a Ground-type raid attacker, though, Flygon should instead be running Earth Power. Looking at the Raid Counters to Heatran, Flygon sits at number 17 when it runs Earth Power.

Edited by Siddharth Satish