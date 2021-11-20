Is Dragonite coming to Pokemon Unite?

According to recent leaks, a certain Dragon from the Kanto region might be coming to Pokemon Unite.

If anything is for certain, it’s that Pokemon Unite has been pumping out new characters. Decidueye was only the most recent of a long list of characters that have been released post-launch. The original roster had 20 characters, but that number could reach 30 very soon.

Generation I Pokemon leaked to be coming to Pokemon Unite

Via leaks from ElChicoEevee on Twitter, Dragonite is potentially coming to Pokemon Unite. It will also, apparently, be an All-Rounder.

Any leak must be taken with a grain of salt, since nothing is confirmed until TiMi Studios or Tencent Games state that Dragonite is coming. ElChicoEeve, however, has had a history of being accurate with several leaks in the past.

Many fans might be happy to see Dragonite come to the game, as it is one of the more popular Pokemon in the franchise’s history. It was the only Dragon-type in the Kanto region originally.

Lance, the Elite Four member in Kanto and Champion in Johto, heavily featured Dragonite on his teams (clearly a fan since he had three Dragonites in his Generation II Champion team).

Given its stats, it also makes sense that Dragonite would be an All-Rounder. Dragonite has three stats that are 100 or more (Attack, Special Attack and Special Defense). Its physical Defense is also decent at 95.

Dragonite was featured three times on Lance's Generation II team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When and if Dragonite releases, one concern fans might have is how powerful the Pokemon would be. While All-Rounders typically aren’t too powerful (unless their name is Lucario), recent new characters have been overpowered when introduced.

Greedent was arguably the most overwhelming character upon released, It’s Belch did loads of damage, and it could recover most of its health by consuming berries. Sylveon was also extremely powerful when it came to the game, so much so that it was nerfed within three days of its release.

According to leaks, there may be even more Pokemon coming to Unite. There was a leaked Facebook post where fans could vote on which Pokemon would be added next. Those Pokemon were as follows:

Wobbufett

Blaziken

Dragonite

Decidueye

Gallade

Tsareena

Out of these, Decidueye is already in the game and Tsareena is already confirmed.

