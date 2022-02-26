Best moveset for Hisuian Goodra in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Goodra got one of the biggest buffs with its Hisuian form in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Since Generation VI, Fairy-types have been a huge Achilles heel for Dragons, Goodra included. Its Hisuian form, though, has a secondary type of Steel, which allows it to counter Fairy-types. This Pokemon also gets great coverage that lets it deal with many other types.

Which moves should trainers teach this new Pokemon?

Shelter is an interesting new tool for Goodra. It can help during some of the more difficult fights in the endgame along with the right coverage. It includes the following:

Shelter

Draco Meteor

Sludge Bomb

Ice Beam

Hisuian Goodra already gets good bulk (100 Defense and 150 Special Defense), but it gets taken to another level with Shelter. Though the defensive boosts only add to what is a huge advantage for Goodra, what it really benefits from, though, is making opposing moves more likely to miss.

An Alpha Hisuian Goodra can be found in Coronet Highlands (Image via Game Freak)

Draco Meteor is the biggest source of damage for Hisuian Goodra. Because of its high base power, it's usually used over Dragon Pulse, which doesn’t have that much damage output. Draco Meteor also allows Hisuian Goodra to counter opposing Dragons.

Ideally, Hisuian Goodra would get a strong Steel-type move, but since it’s missing Flash Cannon, it instead has to opt for Sludge Bomb as a way to defeat Fairy-types. With a 100 base attack, trainers could instead use Iron Head or Iron Tail, but it comes down to what they value more: STAB or high general base power.

Goodra’s final move is usually a revolving door between Ice Beam, Thunderbolt, and Flamethrower. Each of them hits different types, but the most valuable of these is likely Ice Beam.

With the new Steel-typing, Goodra is now weak to Ground. With Ice Beam, though, it can take on Hippowdon and Rhyperior with no problem. It also becomes a great counter to Flying-type Pokemon if it has access to Ice Coverage.

Edited by Saman