Best moveset for Hisuian Lilligant in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Hisuian Lilligant was definitely one of the biggest surprises to come with Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

This Pokemon has been completely reworked. What is usually a special attacker has now become a physical attacker, with 105 Attack and boosted speed. Lilligant also received the Fighting type when it migrated to Hisui, giving it more coverage in several different matchups.

Which moves should trainers teach this new Pokemon?

The bottom line is that Victory Dance is a broken move, and it would be a shame to go without abusing it. Hisuian Lilligant has the speed, power and coverage to go solo with Victory Dance.

Victory Dance

Drain Punch/Close Combat

Leaf Blade

Poison Jab

Since it raises both offensive and defensive stats (along with a damage boost), Victory Dance is the best thing Hisuian Lilligant could have asked for. It is somewhat frail, but one Victory Dance is all it will need to start tanking hits.

Hisuian Lilligant will also appreciate the Attack boost so it can start one-shot opposing Pokemon.

Hisuian Lilligant is the second Noble in the game (Image via Game Freak)

While Close Combat is one of the greatest moves ever invented, Drain Punch might work better with Hisuian Lilligant’s tool kit. Since Victory Dance boosts defensive stats, it might not be wise to lower those back down with Close Combat.

In a more traditional Pokemon game, though, Close combat would be fine since Hisuian Lilligant would outspeed many opponents.

Leaf Blade is Hisuian Lilligant’s best Grass-type move. Although it also gets Leaf Storm and Petal Blizzard, Hisuian Lilligant wants to be using as many physical attacks as possible to take advantage of that beautiful 105 Attack stat.

Hisuian Lilligant doesn’t have the most coverage options, but at the very least it can run Poison Jab to cover Fairies. Since it’s part Fighting-type, Lilligant now has a weakness to the Fairy type.

Hisuian Lilligant’s other coverage move also happens to be Aerial Ace, which does really have the damage output to warrant on a strong moveset. Beyond that, the only other physical attack Hisuian Lilligant learns is Giga Impact.

