Best moveset for Passimian in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO joins forces with the 2023 Pokemon World Championships held at Yokohama, Japan, as it hosts an event commemorating the same. This event brings a brand new creature to Pokemon GO called Passimian, and players can encounter it in raids from August 11, 2023, to August 15, 2023. Being a Fighting-type critter, Passimian does show a lot of potential to make a splash in Pokemon GO PvP.

You can get Passimian from three-star raids in the game. In this article, we will walk you through the best moves for this creature and see if it is worth investing in Pokemon GO PvP.

Best moves to have on Passimian in Pokemon GO

While choosing the best moves for a creature, you must have a good knowledge of typing efficiencies. Learning which moves do better against the popular beasts in the GO Battle League will give you an edge over the rest of the battlers in the game.

Since Passimian is a brand-new addition to the game, you will probably have trouble figuring out what moves fit it best. So, let us first look at the typing efficiency of this creature.

Passimian is a mono Fighting-type Pokemon.

This creature is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Flying

Psychic

Fairy

Passimian resists the following elemental typings:

Rock

Bug

Dark

Passimian can learn the following moves in Pokemon GO:

Fast moves:

Counter : This is a Fighting-type move and is one of the best Fast moves in the game. It does 13.33 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 8.89 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Fighting-type move and is one of the best Fast moves in the game. It does (DPS) while generating (EPS). Rock Smash : This is a Fighting-type move. It does 11.54 DPS while generating 7.69 EPS .

: This is a Fighting-type move. It does while generating . Take Down: This is a Normal-type move. It does 6.67 DPS while generating 8.33 EPS.

Charged moves:

Brick Break : This is a three-bar Fighting-type move. It does 25 DPS, with its Damage Per Energy (DPE) being 1.21 . Its DPE*DPS is 30.30.

: This is a Fighting-type move. It does with its . Its DPE*DPS is 30.30. Close Combat : This is a one-bar Fighting-type move. It does 43.48 DPS, with its DPE being 1. Its DPE*DPS is 43.48 .

: This is a Fighting-type move. It does with its DPE being 1. Its . Superpower: This is a two-bar Fighting-type move. It does 28.33 DPS, with its DPE being 1.7. Its DPE*DPS is 48.17.

From these statistics, the best moves for Passimian are Counter as the Fast move along with Close Combat and Superpower as the Charged moves. If you want your Passimian to be more spammy and have the potential to bait out shields from your enemy, you can use Brick Break instead of Superpower.

Is Passimian good in Pokemon GO pvp?

Passimian hard counters some of the most popular critters in the current metagame of the Great League:

Registeel

Bastiodon

Shadow Alolan Sandslash

Walrein

Umbreon

Galarian Stunfisk

Lanturn

If you match your Passimian with these creatures in your enemy’s team and somehow put them in a switch lock, you can decide the match's fate as Passimian will surely bait out one, if not both, shields. This creature can also chip away at the enemy’s health with Counter.

As a result, you can use Passimian in your team and expect to get good results.

Best team for Passimian in Pokemon GO PvP

Passimian’s Fighting-type makes it less bulky. So, you might want to have creatures that can take a beating. Lickitung, Pelipper, Toxapex, and Sableye can go well with Passimian.

