Best moveset for Reuniclus in Pokemon GO

Reuniclus can be an underrated ally in the Great League meta of Pokemon GO.

This Psychic-type from Unova definitely has its shortcomings, but that doesn’t make it unusable. It lags heavily behind Pokemon like Mewtwo, Espeon, and even Medicham. However, with it’s 214 Attack and 242 Stamina, Reuniclus can rely on its average bulk to threaten opponents.

Which moves should the Psychic-type Pokemon Reuniclus be running?

The huge blind spot for Reuniclus is its fast moves, and neither of them are exceptionally good. Hidden Power and Zen Headbutt have decent damage output, but neither of them have EPS higher than 10.

Technically, Zen Headbutt is the better move due to it having slightly higher EPS and DPS. However, many Reuniclus trainers simply end up rolling the dice with Hidden Power and hoping for a good type.

If a Reuniclus were to get a great Hidden Power (Fighting or Ice, for example), then it would definitely be worth running it over Zen Headbutt. If that's not the case, then Zen Headbutt should be Reuniclus’ fast move.

To make up for some lackluster fast moves, Reuniclus gets three phenomenal charge moves to pick from. The one move it should definitely be running is Shadow Ball. With the lowest energy cost of its three charge moves, Shadow Ball can hit opposing Psychic-types for super effective damage.

One might figure it should be paired with Future Sight, which would give Reuniclus a nuke option to compliment the quicker to charge Shadow Ball.

Reuniclus hails from the Unova region (Image via Game Freak)

In the Great League, Reuniclus gets more mileage out of Thunder. Normally, Reuniclus doesn’t have the power or the bulk to compete with the other threats in Great League on its own. Thunder gives it a great match up against certain Pokemon like Azumarill, Skarmory, Togekiss and Jellicent to name a few.

Also Read Article Continues below

Given this, it’s actually conceivable that Reuniclus could be running no Psychic-moves if it chooses to run Hidden Power. It may seem uncanny, but the other moves that this Pokemon learns are simply more valuable than its STAB moves.

Edited by Siddharth Satish