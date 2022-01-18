Best moveset for Scrafty in Pokemon GO

Despite having a small frame in Pokemon GO, Scrafty packs a huge punch.

Scrafty is one of the many Fighting-types of the Unova region. It has a very unique type combination of Fighting and Dark, shared with only Pangoro and Urshifu (Single Strike). However, it does get obliterated by Fairy-types, so trainers will want to pair this with a strong Steel-type.

Which attacks should trainers teach the Generation V Pokemon Scrafty?

Scrafty is very lucky in the fast move department. It can use Counter, often considered the best Fighting-type fast move in existence. This is because it is one of few moves that deals decent damage and generates lots of energy at the same time.

Of course, Scrafty could also generate energy very quickly with its other option, Snarl. The thing about Scrafty, however, is that it has a very low budget moveset when it comes to its charge moves. This means that it can afford to lose a little energy charge if it means hurting the opponent more.

Scrafty can boost its Attack with Power-up Punch (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Power-up Punch is a charge move that should easily be on every Scrafty. The move offers an Attack boost that is guaranteed every time it hits.

Where Power-up Punch really comes in handy, though, is its low energy cost of 35. Because of this it becomes unnecessary to run Snarl when five Counters will also have a Power-up Punch charged.

Scrafty’s other move should definitely be Foul Play. This is where Scrafty really capatilizes off of the Attack boost from Power-up Punch. Foul play is a 70 base power move that takes up only 45 energy.

Foul Play is a powerful move with STAB and a low energy cost. With this move, Scrafty also becomes one of few Fighting-types that can beat Ghost and Psychic-types.

