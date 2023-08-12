Best moveset for Scrafty in Pokemon GO

Scrafty, one of the most sought-after yet common species in Pokemon GO, has been attracting a lot of attention since the Pokemon World Championships 2023 began. To celebrate the tournament, Niantic's mobile title is hosting an event that introduces Scraggy's shiny variant. This means the creature's shiny form is finally available in the title nearly three years after the original variant made its debut.

If you don't already have a Scrafty in your arsenal, the Pokemon World Championships 2023 presents a great opportunity to obtain one. If you are lucky, you might even be able to flex the creature's shiny form in your Great League battles.

Best PvP moveset for Scrafty in Pokemon GO

Scrafty in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best attacks for Scrafty in Pokemon GO Battle League are as follows:

Fast Attack: Counter

Counter Charged Attacks: Power-Up Punch + Foul Play

Scrafty is a Dark and Fighting-type Pocket Monster. Therefore, it will get the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) when using moves of the same type.

Keeping that in mind, Counter is the best Fast Attack option for the Hoodlum Pokemon. The move does 4.8 damage per turn (DPT) and generates 3.5 energy per turn (EPT).

Scrafty's other Fast Attack option, Snarl, does only 1.992 DPT and generates 4 EPT. This makes Counter a much more viable option, considering both of Scrafty's Charged Attack options require relatively less energy.

For the first Charged Attack, Power-Up Punch is the way to go. With STAB in play, the move does 24 damage at 35 energy, making its damage per energy (DPE) nearly 0.69. Additionally, it also boosts the user's Attack stat by one stage.

Foul Play is the best second Charged Attack option for Scrafty as this Dark-type move does 84 damage (accounting for STAB) and costs only 45 energy. This means its DPE is nearly 1.87.

With this combination of Attacks and great defensive typing, Scrafty can perform well extremely well as a lead. It is bulky and has large chip damage potential. If you use it correctly, you can even get sneaky knockouts with this Generation V critter.

Best PvE moveset for Scrafty in Pokemon GO

Scrafty with a hood (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As strong as Scrafty is when it comes to Pokemon GO Battle League, it is not a potent creature for raids or gym battles. Its attacks are more useful in generating shield pressure and stat buffs/debuffs rather than doing large chunks of damage.

That said, if you wish to use Scrafty in PvE battles, you should use the following moveset:

Fast Attack: Counter

Counter Charged Attacks: Power-Up Punch + Foul Play

The Pokemon World Championships 2023 began on August 11, 2023, and will end on August 13, 2023, in Yokohama, Japan. The Pokemon GO event to celebrate the tournament also introduced Passimian alongside the shiny forms of Scraggy and Scrafty.