A guide to Skitty's moveset in Pokemon GO

With the release of Pokemon GO's Fashion Week event, the appearance of Normal type Pokemon is becoming more and more common. Skitty, the Kitten Pokemon, is just one of the many Pokemon that trainers are seeing more of in their adventures. Introduced in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, Skitty has been a favorite of many fans ever since. Some players may even find themselves wanting to use Skitty in Pokemon GO but may not know what moves to use. Here's a closer at Skitty in Pokemon GO.

Skitty in Pokemon GO: An Analysis

Skitty is also available to catch in its shiny variant (Image via Niantic)

Skitty is a Normal type Pokemon which means that it takes more damage from Fighting type attacks while taking less damage from Ghost type attacks. While using Skitty for a 5-Star Gengar Raid is not recommended, a battle between friends or finishing off a weak gym is what Skitty might be more suited for.

For an unevolved Pokemon, Skitty has a rather sizable stamina stat sitting at 137. This is Skitty's highest stat in Pokemon GO as Skitty's attack is only at 84 while its defense is at 79. While Skitty may seem capable of taking a few hits, its puny defense stats mean that only a strong gust of wind will be enough to take it out.

Skitty's moveset has a very good variety of moves it can use. For fast attacks, Skitty has Tackle and Feint Attack. Tackle is the best option for Skitty in terms of damage output per second as well as energy generated.

Feint Attack is a good option to use against any Ghost type Pokemon that Skitty may encounter in Pokemon GO. It's a viable option to use against Ghost types due to its resistance to Ghost type attacks and Ghost type Pokemon's weakness to Dark type attacks like Feint Attack.

Promotional Artwork announcing Skitty's recent Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Skitty has a wider variety of charged attacks to choose from in Pokemon GO. Wild Charge is its best option for damage output. Wild Charge being an Electric type move means that it deals more damage to Water and Flying types while dealing minimal damage to Ground, Grass, Dragon, and Electric type Pokemon.

Skitty also has access to the Ground type move Dig in Pokemon GO. Ground type attacks like Dig are super effective against Fire, Rock, Steel, Electric, and Poison type Pokemon while dealing minimal damage to Flying, Bug, and Grass type Pokemon. While this move hits a lot more Pokemon for super effective damage, it does less damage than Wild Charge.

Disarming Voice is the last charged attack that Skitty can use in Pokemon GO. Disarming Voice is a Fairy type attack which means that it can hit Dark, Dragon, and Fighting type Pokemon for super effective damage. However, Steel, Fire, and Poison type Pokemon take less damage from this attack. While this is the attack that deals the least amount of damage, it is the fastest out of all the previously mentioned charged attacks.

Also Read

Skitty was also one of the playable characters in the first Pokemon Mystery Dungeon game. (Image via Niantic)

In Pokemon GO, there is no definite "best moveset" as any one Pokemon can be played many different ways. However, in Skitty's case, the best offensive moveset is Wild Charge for a charged attack and Tackle for a fast attack as this combination deals the highest amount of damage. Defensively, the best moveset for Skitty is Feint Attack and Dig as this combination allows for hitting a large number of types super effectively.

Edited by Danyal Arabi