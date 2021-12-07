Best moveset for Typhlosion in Pokemon GO

Generation II's Fire-type starter Pokemon Cyndaquil's final evolution, Typhlosion can be a powerful fighter in Pokemon GO.

Typhlosion shines as a PvE attacker and an Ultra League PvP contender, and trainers who own the Pokemon may want to optimize Typhlosion's moveset for the right combat type.

Although this final evolution of the starter Pokemon performs well with Fire-type moves, it can actually fight powerfully with other moves available to it in its learnable move collection. Depending on whether Typhlosion is battling in PvE or PvP, trainers will want to gear it up accordingly.

Typhlosion in Pokemon GO: Top moveset picks for PvE/PvP

Although Typhlosion can battle well without many tweaks and in many environments, equipping it with the right moves can improve its capability considerably. Below Pokemon GO trainers can find optimal movesets for Typhlosion in both PvE and PvP combat:

PvE

Incinerate + Blast Burn: Transforms Typhlosion into an impressive Fire-type attacker in Pokemon GO. Deals considerable damage from the moves and also receiving a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) from matching the move types to Typhlosion's type. Incinerate is slow, but stacks impressive energy gains for Blast Burn.

Transforms Typhlosion into an impressive Fire-type attacker in Pokemon GO. Deals considerable damage from the moves and also receiving a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) from matching the move types to Typhlosion's type. Incinerate is slow, but stacks impressive energy gains for Blast Burn. Ember + Blast Burn: For Pokemon GO trainers hoping to use a quicker Fast Move, Ember can slot in over Incinerate. The energy gains will take longer, but if Typhlosion is taking on a less durable opponent, it won't need to use Blast Burn as urgently.

For Pokemon GO trainers hoping to use a quicker Fast Move, Ember can slot in over Incinerate. The energy gains will take longer, but if Typhlosion is taking on a less durable opponent, it won't need to use Blast Burn as urgently. Shadow Claw + Blast Burn: Shadow Claw lacks STAB damage, but can deal neutral damage to opponents that resist Fire-type damage.

PvP

Shadow Claw + Blast Burn + Solar Beam: Shadow Claw provides neutral damage, Blast Burn hits hard thanks to STAB damage, and Solar Beam can be picked up as a sneaky additional Charge Move to take advantage of certain type matchups. It takes a considerable amount of energy, but can catch unsuspecting Ground and Water-type Pokemon by surprise if they think they have an easy type matchup win against Typhlosion.

Shadow Claw provides neutral damage, Blast Burn hits hard thanks to STAB damage, and Solar Beam can be picked up as a sneaky additional Charge Move to take advantage of certain type matchups. It takes a considerable amount of energy, but can catch unsuspecting Ground and Water-type Pokemon by surprise if they think they have an easy type matchup win against Typhlosion. Incinerate + Blast Burn + Solar Beam: Roughly the same as the previous moveset, but returns to Incinerate for additional damage. Its lower speed is worth considering compared to Shadow Claw, but if a trainer has a particularly powered up Typhlosion they may be able to utilize Incinerate effectively. However, if the Pokemon's stats are lacking in defense and health, Shadow Claw may be the preferred option.

