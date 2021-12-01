Pokemon GO: Best Pokemon to use an Elite Fast TM on in December 2021

Elite Fast and Charged TMs in Pokemon GO allow trainers to teach their Pokemon of choice a new move, some of which aren't easily attainable. This makes the items incredibly helpful for players attempting to fine-tune their Pokemon's performance.

With so many Pokemon available in Pokemon GO, it may be a little confusing as to which one is worth giving an Elite TM to. When it comes to Elite Fast TMs specifically, certain moves should be avoided and others prioritized.

Depending on what the trainer plans to use the Pokemon for, a different Fast Move may be warranted by the TM, and the Pokemon choice clearly matters as well.

Pokemon GO: Top Pokemon TM picks depending on role

Mewtwo has long been a popular PvE pick for Elite Fast TMs (Image via Niantic)

Depending on what a player intends to use the Elite Fast TM for, Pokemon and move choices change. If trainers plan to hop into Pokemon GO PvP, it doesn't help much to give an Elite Fast TM to a Gengar that would be better suited to Mega Evolve and battle in PvE raids.

The same can be said conversely, as trainers don't want to improve the Fast Move of a PvP-heavy Pokemon like Jellicent if it doesn't translate well to PvE situations.

That being said, trainers can find below some great Pokemon and Fast Move picks in Pokemon GO for their Elite Fast TM, depending on the role:

PvE Attackers (Gym Raids, Gym Attacks/Defense, Team GO Rocket Battles)

Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut)

Shadow Machamp (Counter)

Mega Gengar (Lick)

Shadow Salamence (Dragon Tail/Fire Fang)

Great League PvP

Azumarill (Bubble)

Medicham (Counter)

Galarian Stunfisk (Mud Shot)

Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot)

Venusaur (Vine Whip/Razor Leaf)

Ultra League PvP

Registeel (Lock-On)

Altered Giratina (Shadow Claw)

Jellicent (Bubble/Hex)

Abomasnow (Powder Snow/Razor Leaf)

Defense Form Deoxys (Counter)

Master League PvP

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut)

Dialga (Dragon Breath)

Hero of Many Battles form Zacian (Snarl)

Origin Giratina (Shadow Claw)

Lugia (Dragon Tail)

There are many more Pokemon and moves worthy of using an Elite Fast TM, so trainers must do their due diligence and research the top picks in the category they intend to dive into. Elite TMs are some of Pokemon GO's most precious items, so misusing them can leave players regretting their choices.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer