Best moveset for Venusaur in Pokemon GO

Venusaur, one of the three starters from the first generation of Pokemon, can drop loads of damage in a short amount of time in Pokemon GO.

Venusaur gets a very even stat line. The 198 Attack is enough to scare many opposing Pokemon, and its defensive stats (189 Defense and 190 Stamina) allow it to survive a good number of attacks.

Which attacks should the Grass-type and Poison-type Venusaur be using in Pokemon GO?

Venusaur gets an interesting couple of Grass-type quickmoves to select from, but for the most part, it should be running Vine Whip. Not only is the attack faster in PvE, but it generates much more energy.

In PVP, both moves last for one second. The four energy that Razor Leaf generates in PvP, though, would really make it rough for Venusaur to charge up its stronger moves. Vine Whip charges a much better eight energy per use.

Speaking of charge moves, Venusaur is a Grass-type starter and, therefore, gets access to Frenzy Plant. This move should easily be on every Venusaur, as it outclasses Solarbeam and Petal Blizzard easily.

Frenzy Plant has a base power of 100, but only takes up half of the energy bar (45 energy in PvP). This makes it very easy for Venusaur to dish out multiple Frenzy Plants in each match. Pokemon that do not resist Grass will take tons of neutral damage from Frenzy Plant.

The other charge move Venusaur will want to run is Sludge Bomb, and this is simply to give it strong matchups in GO Battle League. For the most part, Sludge Bomb is used as a Fairy-type counter.

In both Ultra League and Great League, Pokemon like Togekiss, Azumarill and Gardevoir are very common. Sludge Bomb, fortunately, hits all of these Pokemon for super effective damage. This puts Venusaur in a great place in the meta since it already counters Water-types like Jellicent and Swampert.

Also, seeing as Frenzy Plant is such a phenomenal tool, it’s almost pointless to run Petal Blizzard or Solarbeam on Venusaur. They have high damage output, but it will be very difficult to charge these moves up.

