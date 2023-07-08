10 best OSTs from Pokemon games

Pokemon games have captivated players worldwide for over 25 years now, and their exceptional original soundtracks (OSTs) had a significant role to play in this. From haunting melodies to rousing battle anthems, this series' OSTs have been masterfully composed to facilitate immersive gameplay. They have been composed to evoke emotions and bring the richly diverse world to life.

This article will explore the 10 best OSTs that have left an indelible mark on the Pokemon gaming franchise. These soundtracks are an innovative blend of music that accompanies thrilling moments in this franchise's in-game worlds.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Unforgettable Pokemon game OSTs from over the years

1) Cerulean City/Fuchsia City (Red, Blue, and Yellow) - 1996

The Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow games introduced fans to the unforgettable Cerulean and Fuchsia theme whose catchy 8-bit melody captured the nostalgia and charm of pixelated versions. As trainers embarked on their quest to become Pokemon Masters, this enchanting tune evoked excitement with every step.

Years later, when Fire Red and Leaf Green offered modern remakes of beloved classics, the Cerulean and Fuchsia theme received a revamp. This track, with its timeless allure, will forever resonate as a symbol of the beginning of a grand adventure.

2) Battle against N (Black and White) - 2010

In Pokemon White and Black, this theme stood out because of its haunting melody that perfectly reflected N's depth and complexity. For those unaware, this entity blurred the lines between friend and foe.

The battle theme took players on a profound emotional journey that mirrored this antagonist's internal struggles. It tells a masterfully crafted narrative through its melodic progression, exploring themes of duality and redemption.

3) Second Dark Matter Battle (Super Mystery Dungeon) - 2015

This Second Dark Matter Battle theme song in Pokemon Super Mystery Dungeon was a musical masterpiece that elevated the intensity of a climactic encounter. From the very first note, it set a tone of impending danger and excitement, immersing players in an epic struggle against Dark Matter.

This composition's powerful and dynamic melodies, accompanied by pulsating rhythms and soaring harmonies, perfectly capture the fight's magnitude. It heightens the emotional stakes, driving players to give their encounter with adversity.

4) Route 209 theme track (Diamond, Pearl and Platinum) - 2006

The Route 209 theme track from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remains a beloved piece of music. It transports players to the serene and picturesque landscapes of Sinnoh. As trainers walked down this route, the composition's soothing melodies and gentle harmonies produced an effect of tranquility and peace. The soft, melodic notes of this track complement the beauty of Route 209's surroundings.

5) Battle against Origin Dialga/Palkia (Pokemon Legends: Arceus) - 2022

The battle against Origin Dialga/Palkia in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a thrilling one, and this theme resonates with power as well as grandeur while players face either legendary.

The composition's sweeping orchestration, punctuated by intense percussion and soaring melodies, adds to the gravity of this showdown. Each thunderous beat and triumphant swell immerses players in a climactic fight against either powerful being.

6) Eterna Forest theme (Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum) - 2006

The Eterna Forest theme from Pokemon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum is a mesmerizing composition that transports players to a mystical as trainers venture into the depths of the lush forest. The music's delicate and ethereal melodies create an atmosphere of wonder.

Gentle harmonies and whimsical instrumentation evoke tranquility, perfectly complementing the serene beauty of the surroundings. This timeless allure continues to invite players to immerse themselves in the magical ambiance of this iconic location.

7) Team Star Boss Theme (Scarlet/Violet) 2022

The Team Star Boss Theme in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is an electrifying OST that embodies the essence of a formidable and ambitious villain. From its very first note, the music captures Team Star's commanding presence and relentless pursuit of power.

With its intense and energetic beats, pulsating rhythms, and edgy melodies, the Team Star Boss Theme inspires resolve and shoots adrenaline trainers' veins as they face off against some cunning and treacherous leaders.

The Team Star Boss Theme is a testament to the powerful role music plays in creating an immersive and thrilling experience.

8) Lavender Town theme (Fire Red, Leaf Green) - 2004

This one is a haunting and popular composition that still gives Pokemon Fire Red and Leaf Green players the creeps. Its eerie melodies and dissonant tones create an atmosphere of mystery and unease, perfectly capturing Lavender Town's haunted reputation.

The music is associated with melancholy and introspection, taking players to a place where spirits linger and tales of lost souls unfold. OSTs such as this are capable of setting the tone and atmosphere as well as enhancing gameplay.

9) Battle against AI Sada/Turo (Scarlet/Violet) - 2022

This Battle against AI Sada/Turo theme in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is an exhilarating and dynamic composition that embodies the intensity of a high-stakes fight against a powerful AI opponent. From the moment this battle begins, the music's pulsating beats, rapid-fire rhythms, and electrifying melodies propel players into a fast-paced and adrenaline-pumping confrontation.

This composition masterfully captures the futuristic and technological essence of AI Sada/Turo, immersing gamers in a thrilling clash of wits and strategy. With each soaring crescendo and intense chord progression, the Battle against AI Sada/Turo theme inspires a sense of urgency and resolve.

10) Champion Cynthia Battle Theme (Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl) - 2021

This theme from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl represents the strength of the Sinnoh region's Champion. It also carries a nostalgic undertone from the original Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum games released in 2006.

The OST not only takes you back in time, but also demonstrates Cynthia's threat. This remastered composition pays homage to the original theme while adding new layers of depth and orchestration. This creates a harmonious blend of familiarity and new experiences.

