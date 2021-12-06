Best Pokemon to catch on Swinub Incense Day

Swinub’s Incense Day is going to be a prime opportunity for trainers to catch several other strong Pokemon aside from Swinub.

Whereas most events involve Pokemon spawning in the wild, this new event has Pokemon being attracted to incense. Of course, the star of the show is Swinub, who evolves into Mamoswine. There are other Ground-type and Ice-type Pokemon, however, that are definitely worth adding to any collection.

Which Ground and Ice-type Pokemon should trainers be on the look out for?

Each hour during the Incense day will have either Ice-types or Ground-types attracted to incense. The Ice-types that are available are as follows:

Seel

Jynx

Sneasel

Snorunt

Snover

Vanillite

Galarian Darumaka (rare spawn)

The key Pokemon from this list is definitely the rare spawn Galarian Darumaka that evolves into Galarian Darmanitan, an offensive juggernaut. If trainers look at the Raid counters for any Pokemon weak to Ice, they should find Galarian Darmanitan in the top ten.

Another under-rated encounter, though, would be Snover. It’s evolution, Abomasnow, is surprisingly high on the Great League rankings and places in the Ultra League rankings as well.

Particularly in the Great League, Abomasnow offers some key resistances to threats like Azumarill and Jellicent. This Grass/Ice Pokemon also can deal with the new threat of Trevenant.

Rhyperior is a great Pokemon trainers can pick up through this event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Ground-types that will be attracted to incense are as follows:

Onix

Cubone

Rhyhorn

Wooper

Phanphy

Barboach

Larvitar (rare spawn)

Without a doubt, Larvitar is the Pokemon most trainers will be looking for. It evolves into Tyranitar, a huge presence in both Raids and PvP.

Surprisingly, trainers might want to use Barboach if they can’t find a Larvitar. Both Barboach and its evolution, Wishcash, are only weak to Grass. They are Water and Ground Pokemon, making them a discount version of Swampert.

The other great Pokemon to catch here would be Rhyhorn. With a Sinnoh Stone, trainers can evolve Rhyhorn into Rhydon and Rhyperior, who comes with an immense Atttack stat of 241. If any trainers have Elite TMs lying around, they might want to save them for Rhyperior, who gets a huge buff with the move Rock Wrecker.

