5 best Pokemon choices for Pokemon GO Ultra League

Ever since its introduction to the Pokemon World Championships, Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League has seen much more traffic. With the community seeing the potential of this game mode in the competitive gaming landscape, some players have been feeling more tempted to give it a try.

What makes the Battle League such a success among mobile gamers is its accessibility. With three different tiers of play, trainers just starting on their Pokemon journey can enter the Battle League with a chance of success compared to the main series, where a lot more math and complications are involved.

Pokemon GO's Ultra League has its fair share of dedicated players. This tier requires a little more effort than the Great League, as it has a much higher combat power cap, allowing much stronger creatures to participate.

For players looking to get into the Ultra League's competitive scene, it can help to know which creatures perform best in the tier.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Pidgeot and other top picks for Pokemon GO's Ultra League

1) Cobalion

Sporting a type combination of Fighting and Steel, Cobalion has the perfect blend of offensive and defensive qualities that players want in a lead. With access to the spammable Sacred Sword charged attack, the Pocket Monster is great at baiting shields and dishing out potent Fighting-type damage.

Though Cobalion is a bit hard to come by these days, players who have the creature in their collection should give it a chance to prove its worth in Pokemon GO's Ultra League.

2) Regirock

One of the few metagame staples in the Ultra League that does not possess the Steel typing, Regirock is still a formidable wall. Having the niche fast attack, Lock-On, the creature bullies opponents into giving up their shields early, leaving them open to charged attacks from stronger moves later.

Having a Rock typing, Regirock loses to any Water-type foe it may go up against, with Swampert and Jellicent being the two biggest threats. Trevenant is significantly less common but serves as a true counter to Regirock, so players should watch out for them.

3) Pidgeot

After Noctowl stole its thunder in the Great League, Pidgeot has moved up to the Ultra League as the tier's best Flying-type creature. Having some great charged attacks like Brave Bird and Featherdance, the Pocket Monster is the perfect choice for players looking to slow down their opponents and pressure their shields.

Since Pidgeot is one of the best pressure picks in Pokemon GO, it should be used as a lead. This lets it bait out the opponent's shields while also debuffing the enemy. This allows Pidgeot to be both a great utility pick as well as a powerful attacker.

4) Cresselia

Cresselia is known in Pokemon GO and the main series as the best Psychic-type tank. Having an excellent defensive stat spread and a variety of different coverage options, the creature is one of the best mid-game tanks in the game.

Being a tank means that Cresselia struggles when it comes to offense. Unlike the Regis, which gets their high usage thanks to their niche form of shield pressure, Cresselia lacks consistent damage through charged attacks. However, it makes up for this shortcoming through its many coverage options, like Grass Knot and Aurora Beam.

5) Registeel

Thanks to the recent Team Rocket Takeover event, a new variant of Registeel is in rotation: Shadow Registeel. Though this form sees much less usage in the metagame, its exchange of more power for less defense is captivating to some players, considering its niche as a charged attack spammer.

Much like Regirock, Registeel is another pick that makes great use of the Lock-On fast attack. However, where Registeel excels is in its much better defensive typing of pure Steel. This makes it the best tank in Pokemon GO's Ultra League.

