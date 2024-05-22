Best Pokemon GO PvP combinations with Tsareena

With the Bounsweet Community Day having concluded in Pokemon GO, players may wonder if Tsareena, the line's final form, has any use in the game's various competitive leagues. To do so, you may be required to experiment a little. However, most players seem to agree that the Great League is where it has the best chance to excel.

With this in mind, players may want to know which creatures work best around Tsareena and its many weaknesses. While serious use of this Pokemon is ill-advised due to its shallow stat pool, the choice is ultimately up to the player.

This guide provides a brief explanation of the creature, as well as some teammates that work well with it competitively.

What Pokemon pair best with Tsareena in Pokemon GO?

Tsareena is best used as a closer who can bombard enemies with high-power charged attacks after their shields have been baited (Image via Game Freak)

Tsareena works well with bulky openers that bait out the opposing player's shields. Since the monster is built like a glass cannon, it should be used identically to other Grass-types in the archetype.

Here are some potential teammates to pair with Tsareena:

Carbink

Lickitung

Mantine

Mandibuzz

Azumarill

Fairly standard tanks in the Great League, they specialize in peppering opponents with damage before allowing Tsareena to switch in and finish them with oppressive attacks. Pairing with Carbink would be an optimal choice as Tsareena's Grass and Fighting-type attacks deal massive damage against the Water and Steel-types that could threaten it.

Pairing it with Mantine gives access to both Water and Grass-type creatures with diverse movesets, allowing for a range of match-ups to compete in. However, this would leave Mantine to absorb a lot of damage heading the pair's way, which may end up in you wasting your shields before your opponent does.

Is Tsareena any good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Tsareena's moveset has some decent options like Charm and High Jump Kick, but there are much better Grass-types players can use (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tsareena is not a terrible damage dealer in Pokemon GO. With access to Razor Leaf, Magical Leaf, and Charm, Tsareena has several fast attacks. However, other Grass-types are more viable to perform the same task as Tsareena. Shadow Victreebel and Decidueye, in particular, play the same role as Tsareena would, but more effectively.

To use this creature effectively, one would have to put in various resources to obtain its optimal moveset and combat power rating and to unlock its second charged attack slot. Doing so on Tsareena would be a waste for most competitive players.

In short, Tsareena is a very versatile pick with many viable movesets to choose from, but it is simply outperformed by other Grass-types in the tier. It may be promising for certain special Battle League modes though. Its Charm set has the potential to make it a decent damage-dealer in Pokemon GO's special formats like the Jungle or Premier Cups.