Pokemon GO Victreebel: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Victreebel's best moveset and counters will be of interest to players as the creature is the focus of the April 2024 Community Day. The creature has been available since the game launched, The most reliable way of getting your hands on this Pocket Monster is to evolve Weepinbell (the evolved form of Bellsprout) using 100 Candy.

If you wish to use Victreebel in Pokemon GO for PvP and PvE battles, you might want to know its best moveset and the critters that counter it. This article covers everything you need to know on that matter.

Disclaimer: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Pokemon GO Victreebel: Best moveset

Victreebel and its pre-evolutions (Image via TPC)

Depending on whether you want to use Victreebel's Shadow version or non-Shadow versions and whether you use it as a Grass-type attacker or a Poison-type attacker, the critter will have different movesets. Here is a detailed breakdown:

Pokemon GO Victreebel best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Magical Leaf (exclusive move)

Magical Leaf (exclusive move) Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb and Leaf Blade

Pokemon GO Shadow Victreebel best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Razor Leaf

Razor Leaf Charged Attacks: Acid Spray and Leaf Blade

Pokemon GO Victreebel best PvE moveset

Grass-type attacker

Fast Attack: Magical Leaf

Magical Leaf Charged Attack: Leaf Blade

Poison-type attacker

Fast Attack: Acid

Acid Charged Attack: Sludge Bomb

Is Victreebel good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE battles?

Victreebel in Pokemon GO PvP

Victreebel has always been a strong contender in the open Great League meta. However, given its glass cannon status, it was dependent largely on the damage output of Razor Leaf. For the same reason, its Shadow form used to outclass the non-Shadow variant.

However, with the arrival of Magical Leaf Victreebel, the creature shines brighter than ever. It can turn around matchups it couldn't dream of winning before this move update.

Victreebel in Pokemon GO PvE

Victreebel is a strong PvE attacker for Gyms and mid-tier raids. Magical Leaf improves the creature's position as a Grass-type attacker, while not harming its viability as a Poison-type critter.

Here, the Shadow version of Victreebel outclasses the non-Shadow variant, thanks to the additional damage output.

Pokemon GO Victreebel: All moves and stats

Victreebel in the anime (Image via TPC)

Fast Attacks

Acid

Razor Leaf

Magical Leaf [might require an Elite Charged TM]

Charged Attacks

Acid Spray

Leaf Blade

Leaf Tornado

Sludge Bomb

Solar Beam

Base Stats

Attack: 207

Defense: 135

Stamina: 190

Max CP: 2,748

Pokemon GO Victreebel: Strengths and weaknesses

Being a Grass and Poison-type Pocket Monster, Victreebel in Pokemon GO has the following resistances:

Electric

Fairy

Fighting

Water

Grass

Pokemon GO Victreebel's weaknesses are:

Fire

Flying

Ice

Psychic

The types of Pocket Monsters Victreebel can hit for super effective damage with its STAB moves are:

Water

Ground

Rock

Poison

Grass

Best counters to Pokemon GO Victreebel

Great League counters: Talonflame, Skarmory, Lickitung, Galarian Stunfisk, Shadow Dragonair

Ultra League counters: Talonflame, Altered Forme Giratina, Cobalion, Cresselia, Steelix

PvE counters:

Shadow Pidgeot with Gust and Brave Bird

Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly

Unfezant with Air Slash and Sky Attack

Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow or regular Articuno with Frost Breath and Blizzard

