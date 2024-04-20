Pokemon GO Victreebel: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Victreebel's best moveset and counters will be of interest to players as the creature is the focus of the April 2024 Community Day. The creature has been available since the game launched, The most reliable way of getting your hands on this Pocket Monster is to evolve Weepinbell (the evolved form of Bellsprout) using 100 Candy.
If you wish to use Victreebel in Pokemon GO for PvP and PvE battles, you might want to know its best moveset and the critters that counter it. This article covers everything you need to know on that matter.
Disclaimer: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.
Pokemon GO Victreebel: Best moveset
Depending on whether you want to use Victreebel's Shadow version or non-Shadow versions and whether you use it as a Grass-type attacker or a Poison-type attacker, the critter will have different movesets. Here is a detailed breakdown:
Pokemon GO Victreebel best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Magical Leaf (exclusive move)
- Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb and Leaf Blade
Pokemon GO Shadow Victreebel best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Razor Leaf
- Charged Attacks: Acid Spray and Leaf Blade
Pokemon GO Victreebel best PvE moveset
Grass-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Magical Leaf
- Charged Attack: Leaf Blade
Poison-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Acid
- Charged Attack: Sludge Bomb
Is Victreebel good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE battles?
Victreebel in Pokemon GO PvP
Victreebel has always been a strong contender in the open Great League meta. However, given its glass cannon status, it was dependent largely on the damage output of Razor Leaf. For the same reason, its Shadow form used to outclass the non-Shadow variant.
However, with the arrival of Magical Leaf Victreebel, the creature shines brighter than ever. It can turn around matchups it couldn't dream of winning before this move update.
Victreebel in Pokemon GO PvE
Victreebel is a strong PvE attacker for Gyms and mid-tier raids. Magical Leaf improves the creature's position as a Grass-type attacker, while not harming its viability as a Poison-type critter.
Here, the Shadow version of Victreebel outclasses the non-Shadow variant, thanks to the additional damage output.
Pokemon GO Victreebel: All moves and stats
Fast Attacks
- Acid
- Razor Leaf
- Magical Leaf [might require an Elite Charged TM]
Charged Attacks
- Acid Spray
- Leaf Blade
- Leaf Tornado
- Sludge Bomb
- Solar Beam
Base Stats
- Attack: 207
- Defense: 135
- Stamina: 190
- Max CP: 2,748
Pokemon GO Victreebel: Strengths and weaknesses
Being a Grass and Poison-type Pocket Monster, Victreebel in Pokemon GO has the following resistances:
- Electric
- Fairy
- Fighting
- Water
- Grass
Pokemon GO Victreebel's weaknesses are:
- Fire
- Flying
- Ice
- Psychic
The types of Pocket Monsters Victreebel can hit for super effective damage with its STAB moves are:
- Water
- Ground
- Rock
- Poison
- Grass
Best counters to Pokemon GO Victreebel
Great League counters: Talonflame, Skarmory, Lickitung, Galarian Stunfisk, Shadow Dragonair
Ultra League counters: Talonflame, Altered Forme Giratina, Cobalion, Cresselia, Steelix
PvE counters:
- Shadow Pidgeot with Gust and Brave Bird
- Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly
- Unfezant with Air Slash and Sky Attack
- Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic
- Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic
- Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Shadow or regular Articuno with Frost Breath and Blizzard
