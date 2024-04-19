Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day takes place on April 20, 2024, between 2 pm and 5 pm local time. During this period, Bellsprout will be spawning all around you in large numbers. Bellsprout is Pokemon number #69 and the event is taking place on 4/20, which piqued the community's interest, even though the critter had its shiny release years back and Victreebel is only a mid-tier PvP and PvE pick.

That said, players might be interested in knowing the gameplay advantages of Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day. This article covers everything you need to know about that.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Is Magical Leaf Victreebel worth it in Pokemon GO?

Expand Tweet

Evolving Weepinbell during the Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day or up to five hours after will give you a Victreebel that knows the Fast Attack Magical Leaf.

Magical Leaf Victreebel in Pokemon GO PvP

In PvP battles, Magical Leaf is a three-turn Grass-type Fast Attack that inflicts 3.33 DPT (3.996 including STAB) and generates the same amount of energy. Until now, Victreebel's best Fast Attack was Razor Leaf, which allowed the critter to deal massive amounts of damage, especially in coordination with Acid Spray. This made it a terror to deal with in the endgame in the Great League of GBL.

With Magical Leaf, the non-shadow Victreebel sees more wins in the 1-1, 0-0, 1-0, and 2-1 shield situations, thanks to the much faster energy generation of this move. Shadow Victreeble, however, still benefits from Razor Leaf in most situations. That said, the Magical Leaf variant can have play depending on your team.

Magical Leaf Victreebel in Pokemon GO PvE

In PvE battles also, Victreebel with Magical Leaf slightly outdoes the Razor Leaf variant. This is thanks to the former's substantially higher energy generation capabilities. Victreebel has a high Attack stat, which shines the brightest when the critter can dish out as many Leaf Blades as possible.

Best IVs to look out for in Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day

Best IV spreads for Bellsprout for Great League

1/15/15 - 1497 CP at Level 23 2/14/15 - 1499 CP at Level 23 0/11/14 - 1498 CP at Level 23.5 2/15/14 - 1500 CP at Level 23 2/15/13 - 1496 CP at Level 23

Best IV spreads for Bellsprout for Ultra League

0/15/12 - 2499 CP at Level 48.5 0/15/14 - 2496 CP at Level 48 0/14/13 - 2496 CP at Level 48.5 0/14/15 - 2494 CP at Level 48 1/15/15 - 2499 CP at Level 47.5

Is Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day worth playing from a PvP and PvE perspective?

Expand Tweet

Overall, Victreebel has always been a moderately strong PvP pick under the right team conditions. The Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day move only makes it better, even if not by a large margin.

Additionally, the three-times Stardust bonus makes the event worth catching, and one of the best situations to use your Star Pieces in Pokemon GO in.

Check out other Bellsprout Community Day articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback