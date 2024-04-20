You can solo defeat Weepinbell in Pokemon GO’s 4-star raids if you have the right set of counters in your raid party. Being a 4-star raid boss, Weepinbell will neither be too overwhelming nor will it be a walk in the park. Furthermore, being a Bellsprout Community Day exclusive raid, you will not be able to participate in it remotely.
This article runs you through everything you need to know to solo defeat Weepinbell in Pokemon GO’s 4-star raids.
Can you solo defeat Weepinbell in Pokemon GO 4-star Mega Raids?
Weepinbell is a dual Poison- and Grass-type Pokemon. As a result, the Pocket Monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:
- Fire (160% increased damage)
- Flying (160% increased damage)
- Psychic (160% increased damage)
- Ice (160% increased damage)
Pokemon like Charizard, Rayquaza, Pidgeot, Gardevoir, and other similar species that have one of the aforementioned elemental typings are great counters against Weepinbell.
This pitcher plant-like beast, thanks to its dual elemental typing of Grass and Poison, is resistant to the following types of Pocket Monsters:
- Fighting
- Grass
- Electric
- Fairy
- Water
As a 4-star Grass- and Poison-type raid boss, Weepinbell has decent stats with an attack stat of 172 and a defense stat of 92. It has access to a diverse set of moves, like Razor Leaf, Acid, Seed Bomb, Sludge Bomb, and Power Whip.
However, this Pocket Monster lacks the stats or moves to pose a serious threat inraids. As a result, even though it won’t be easy to run through this 4-star raid, you can still solo defeat Weepinbell in Pokemon GO.
How to solo defeat Weepinbell in Pokemon GO 4-star raids
For this Grass- and Poison-type raid boss, you must have maxed-out or high-level Fire-, Flying-, Psychic-, and Ice-type Pokemon in your active raid party. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against this Weepinbell:
- Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move
- Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move
- Mega Alakazam with Confusion as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move
- Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move
- Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move
- Yveltal with Gust as the Fast move and Oblivion Wing as the Charged move
- Reshiram with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Fusion Flare Flare as the Charged move
- Mewtwo with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Psystrike as the Charged move
- Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
- Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
- Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Psystrike as the Charged move
- Shadow Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
- Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Metagross with Zen Headbutt as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move
- Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
- Unfezant with Air Slash as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
Weepinbell will come with an underwhelming Combat Power (CP) stat of about 24,000. Most of the raid counters are fairly easy to level up, so it should be easy for you to build a strong raid party.
You should be able to solo defeat Weepinbell in Pokemon GO owing to its moderate CP and bad base stats. However, even though it does not have decent moves, you should do your best to avoid getting hit by this raid boss’ Charged moves. Dodging attacks is of paramount importance.
If you follow our guide to the tee, you will be able to solo defeat Weepinbell in Pokemon GO without breaking a sweat.
