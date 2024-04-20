You can solo defeat Weepinbell in Pokemon GO’s 4-star raids if you have the right set of counters in your raid party. Being a 4-star raid boss, Weepinbell will neither be too overwhelming nor will it be a walk in the park. Furthermore, being a Bellsprout Community Day exclusive raid, you will not be able to participate in it remotely.

This article runs you through everything you need to know to solo defeat Weepinbell in Pokemon GO’s 4-star raids.

Can you solo defeat Weepinbell in Pokemon GO 4-star Mega Raids?

Bellsprout and Weepinbell (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Weepinbell is a dual Poison- and Grass-type Pokemon. As a result, the Pocket Monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fire (160% increased damage)

Flying (160% increased damage)

Psychic (160% increased damage)

Ice (160% increased damage)

Pokemon like Charizard, Rayquaza, Pidgeot, Gardevoir, and other similar species that have one of the aforementioned elemental typings are great counters against Weepinbell.

This pitcher plant-like beast, thanks to its dual elemental typing of Grass and Poison, is resistant to the following types of Pocket Monsters:

Fighting

Grass

Electric

Fairy

Water

As a 4-star Grass- and Poison-type raid boss, Weepinbell has decent stats with an attack stat of 172 and a defense stat of 92. It has access to a diverse set of moves, like Razor Leaf, Acid, Seed Bomb, Sludge Bomb, and Power Whip.

However, this Pocket Monster lacks the stats or moves to pose a serious threat inraids. As a result, even though it won’t be easy to run through this 4-star raid, you can still solo defeat Weepinbell in Pokemon GO.

How to solo defeat Weepinbell in Pokemon GO 4-star raids

Expand Tweet

For this Grass- and Poison-type raid boss, you must have maxed-out or high-level Fire-, Flying-, Psychic-, and Ice-type Pokemon in your active raid party. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against this Weepinbell:

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move

Mega Alakazam with Confusion as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move

Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move

Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

Yveltal with Gust as the Fast move and Oblivion Wing as the Charged move

Reshiram with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Fusion Flare Flare as the Charged move

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Psystrike as the Charged move

Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Psystrike as the Charged move

Shadow Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Metagross with Zen Headbutt as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move

Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Unfezant with Air Slash as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Weepinbell will come with an underwhelming Combat Power (CP) stat of about 24,000. Most of the raid counters are fairly easy to level up, so it should be easy for you to build a strong raid party.

You should be able to solo defeat Weepinbell in Pokemon GO owing to its moderate CP and bad base stats. However, even though it does not have decent moves, you should do your best to avoid getting hit by this raid boss’ Charged moves. Dodging attacks is of paramount importance.

If you follow our guide to the tee, you will be able to solo defeat Weepinbell in Pokemon GO without breaking a sweat.

Check out other Bellsprout Community Day articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback