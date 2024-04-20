Pokemon GO Weepinbell raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

A Weepinbell raid guide for Pokemon GO will help you fight against the Grass- and Poison-type beast in 4-star raids. The critter's dual elemental typing makes it vulnerable to a wide array of Pocket Monsters like Charizard, Metagross, Moltres, Pidgeot, Rayquaza, and more. The creature will be available in 4-star raids as part of the Bellsprout Community Day event.
This article takes a look at the best counters you can use in Weepinbell raids. It also takes you through this raid boss’ best moveset and weaknesses.
Weepinbell’s strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Being a Grass- and Poison-type Pokemon, Weepinbell is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:
- Fire (160% increased damage)
- Flying (160% increased damage)
- Psychic (160% increased damage)
- Ice (160% increased damage)
This creature is strong against the following elemental typings:
- Fighting
- Grass
- Electric
- Fairy
- Water
Avoid using creatures that belong to Fighting, Electric, Grass, Water, and Fairy elemental typings in Weepinbell raids, as it will take reduced damage from them.
Best Weepinbell counters in Pokemon GO
Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon:
- Mega Alakazam with Confusion as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move.
- Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move
- Mega Latios with Zen Headbutt as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move
- Mega Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move
- Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Mega Gardevoir with Confusion as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move
Recommended Legendary counters for this four-star raid:
- Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move
- Yveltal with Gust as the Fast move and Oblivion Wing as the Charged move
- Reshiram with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Fusion Flare Flare as the Charged move
- Mewtwo with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Psystrike as the Charged move
- Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
- Latios with Zen Headbutt as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move
- Entei with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Overheat as the Charged move
- Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
Recommended Shadow counters for this four-star raid:
- Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
- Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Psystrike as the Charged move
- Shadow Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
- Shadow Latios with Zen Headbutt as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move
- Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Overheat as the Charged move
- Shadow Entei with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Overheat as the Charged move
- Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Apex Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Shadow Metagross with Zen Headbutt as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move
- Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move
Recommended budget counters for this four-star raid:
- Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
- Unfezant with Air Slash as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
- Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move
- Metagross with Zen Headbutt as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move
- Braviary with Air Slash as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
- Gardevoir with Confusion as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move
Weepinbell’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO
As a four-star raid boss, this Pocket Monster can have the following moves:
Fast moves:
- Razor Leaf
- Acid
- Bullet Seed
Charged moves:
- Seed Bomb
- Sludge Bomb
- Power Whip
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Weepinbell in Pokemon GO
This Pocket Monster will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 1,078 CP to 1,151 CP at level 25 with sunny or cloudy boost
- Non-weather boosted: 862 CP to 921 CP at level 20
100% IV CP of Weepinbell
- Weather boosted: 1,151 CP
- Non-weather boosted: 921 CP
Weepinbell's stats
- Base attack: 172
- Base defense: 92
- Max CP: 1,822 at level 50
