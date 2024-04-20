Pokemon GO Weepinbell raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

A Weepinbell raid guide for Pokemon GO will help you fight against the Grass- and Poison-type beast in 4-star raids. The critter's dual elemental typing makes it vulnerable to a wide array of Pocket Monsters like Charizard, Metagross, Moltres, Pidgeot, Rayquaza, and more. The creature will be available in 4-star raids as part of the Bellsprout Community Day event.

This article takes a look at the best counters you can use in Weepinbell raids. It also takes you through this raid boss’ best moveset and weaknesses.

Weepinbell’s strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Weepinbell raids available in Bellsprout Community Day (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being a Grass- and Poison-type Pokemon, Weepinbell is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fire (160% increased damage)

Flying (160% increased damage)

Psychic (160% increased damage)

Ice (160% increased damage)

This creature is strong against the following elemental typings:

Fighting

Grass

Electric

Fairy

Water

Avoid using creatures that belong to Fighting, Electric, Grass, Water, and Fairy elemental typings in Weepinbell raids, as it will take reduced damage from them.

Best Weepinbell counters in Pokemon GO

Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon:

Mega Alakazam with Confusion as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move.

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

Mega Latios with Zen Headbutt as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move

Mega Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Mega Gardevoir with Confusion as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move

Recommended Legendary counters for this four-star raid:

Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

Yveltal with Gust as the Fast move and Oblivion Wing as the Charged move

Reshiram with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Fusion Flare Flare as the Charged move

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Psystrike as the Charged move

Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Latios with Zen Headbutt as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move

Entei with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Overheat as the Charged move

Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Recommended Shadow counters for this four-star raid:

Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Psystrike as the Charged move

Shadow Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Shadow Latios with Zen Headbutt as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move

Shadow Chandelure with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Overheat as the Charged move

Shadow Entei with Fire Fang as the Fast move and Overheat as the Charged move

Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Shadow Metagross with Zen Headbutt as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move

Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move

Recommended budget counters for this four-star raid:

Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Unfezant with Air Slash as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move

Metagross with Zen Headbutt as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move

Braviary with Air Slash as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Gardevoir with Confusion as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move

Weepinbell’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO

As a four-star raid boss, this Pocket Monster can have the following moves:

Fast moves:

Razor Leaf

Acid

Bullet Seed

Charged moves:

Seed Bomb

Sludge Bomb

Power Whip

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Weepinbell in Pokemon GO

This Pocket Monster will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 1,078 CP to 1,151 CP at level 25 with sunny or cloudy boost

Non-weather boosted: 862 CP to 921 CP at level 20

100% IV CP of Weepinbell

Weather boosted: 1,151 CP

Non-weather boosted: 921 CP

Weepinbell's stats

Base attack: 172

172 Base defense: 92

92 Max CP: 1,822 at level 50

Bellsprout Community Day is here in April 2024 (Image via Niantic)

