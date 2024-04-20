Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day preparation guide: Bonuses, tips, and more

Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day is on the horizon. You can participate in the event on Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. Bellsprout has a shiny form, which can be hard to spot. However, it is still worth the effort to catch.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about the Bellsprout Community Day event, including the bonuses, how to make a lot of Stardust, 100% IVs, and more.

Active bonuses during the Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day event

Bellsprout Community Day (Image via Niantic)

You will get the following bonuses during the Bellsprout Community Day event in Pokemon GO:

You will have increased spawns of Bellsprout.

You will get 3x Catch Stardust for catching Pocket Monsters during this event

Regular Incense will last for three hours during Bellsprout’s Community Day event.

All types of Lure Modules will last for three hours during this event.

You will get a 2x Catch Candy bonus which will earn you twice the regular amount of Candies for every catch

You will have 2x chances of receiving Candy XL for catching Pocket Monsters

You will do an additional Special Trade during the event

All trades will require 50% less Stardust during this event

How to prepare for the Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day event

There will be a 3x Catch Stardust bonus during the Bellsprout Community Day. If paired with a Star Piece, you will get a 4.5x Stardust bonus for every catch. This means that you will get 450 Stardust for every Pocket Monster that you catch during this event. It will be higher if you catch Stardust-boosted critters.

You will need six Star Pieces if you want to enjoy the extra Stardust bonus for the full duration of the Bellsprout Community Day event. Conversely, you can use Origin Dialga’s Roar of Time Adventure Effect to extend the duration of all special items. This can be taxing on your resources, so that is something worth keeping in mind.

It is advisable to use Incense not only for its extended duration but also to ensure a continuous spawn of Pocket Monsters.

If you don’t use Origin Dialga’s Roar of Time, you can use Origin Palkia’s Spacial Rend to increase the radius in which you can encounter Pocket Monsters. This will let you catch more Pokemon and earn more Stardust.

It is worth using Lucky Eggs for extra XP as you will be catching a lot of Pokemon during the event. Since there is no XP bonus during this event, the Lucky Eggs will help compensate for that.

How many Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls should you keep for the Bellsprout Community Day event in Pokemon GO?

You will be catching a lot of Pocket Monsters during the Bellsprout Community Day event, so anywhere between 400 and 600 balls should suffice. Not every throw will give you a guaranteed catch. Keeping a few extras will prevent you from running to PokeStops for balls, saving your time in the long run.

Should you use Berries to catch Bellsprout during the Bellsprout Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO?

You will get a 2x Candy bonus during this event. You can use Pinap Berries to further increase this Candy bonus, along with Mega Evolving a Pokemon that provides a Candy bonus for the Pocket Monster you want to catch.

100% IV Bellsprout Combat Power during Bellsprout Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO

Field Research encounter: 443

443 Wild Encounter (Weather boosted): 959 CP at level 35

959 CP at level 35 Wild Encounter (Not weather boosted): 886 CP at level 30

Best PvP IVs for Victreebel in Pokemon GO Battle League

Great League: 1/15/15

1/15/15 Ultra League: 0/15/12

0/15/12 Master League: 15/15/15

Best Mega Evolution to use during the Bellsprout Community Day event in Pokemon GO

It is advisable to Mega Evolve any Poison- or Grass-type Pokemon during this event. Some recommended Pocket Monsters in this category are:

Mega Venusaur

Mega Beedrill

Mega Gengar

Mega Salamence

Mega Abomasnow

Primal Groudon

Best Medals to work on during the Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day event

Since Bellsprout is a Poison- and Grass-type Pokemon, you should work on your Punk Girl Medal (Catch 2,500 Poison-type Pokemon) and Gardener Medal (Catch 2,500 Grass-type Pokemon).

You can also participate in Weepinbell raids if you want to work on your Rising Star Medal (Defeat 150 different species of Pokemon in raids) and Champion Medal (Win 1,000 raids).

Since Lure Modules will last for three hours during this event, it is worth working on your Picnicker Medal, which requires you to use a Lure Module to help any trainer catch 2,500 Pokemon.

You will get five Snapshot Encounters with Bellsprout during this event. This will help you with your Cameraman Medal (Have 400 surprise encounters in GO Snapshot).

With the Candy bonus, you should consider evolving your Bellsprout and work on the Scientist Medal (Evolve 2,000 Pokemon).

Field Research Tasks during Community Days are fairly simple and that should motivate you to work on the Pokemon Ranger Medal (Complete 2,500 Field Research Tasks).

Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day Classic exclusive moves for Victreebel

Bellsprout and Weepinbell evolve into Victreebel (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you evolve Bellsprout into Weeponbell and then further during the Community Day event, Victreebel will learn Magical Leaf. This will be Victreebel’s Legacy move.

Magical Leaf is a powerful Grass-type Fast move and has the following stats:

Trainer Battle: 10 Power

10 Power Gym and Raid Battles: 16 Power

When is the Bellsprout Community Day event in Pokemon GO?

As mentioned above, Bellsprout's Community Day event will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time.

Check out other Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day articles:

