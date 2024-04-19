Is Victreebel with Magical Leaf good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Victreebel with Magical Leaf in Pokemon GO makes its debut during the Bellsprout Community Day on April 20, 2024. The event will kick off in your region at 2 pm local time and last till 5 pm local time. Evolving Weepinbell during this time, or up to five hours later, will give you a Victreebel that knows the Fast Attack Magical Leaf.

Competitive players might be interested in knowing the viability of Victreebel with Magical Leaf in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE battles. This article covers the new move's strengths, weaknesses, and more.

Is Magical Leaf Victreebel good in Pokemon GO Battle League?

In Pokemon GO PvP, Magical Leaf is a Grass-type Fast Attack that deals 3.33 damage per turn (3.996 with STAB) and generates 3..3 energy per turn. It is a three-turn Fast Move, which means, with each usage, it deals 10 (12 with STAB) damage and generates 10 energy.

Victreebel's other viable PvP Fast Attack was Razor Leaf, which deals five damage per turn (six with STAB) and generates two energy per turn. It is a two-turn move, and thus deals 10 (12 with STAB) damage and generates only four energy every time it is used.

In the 0-0 shield situation, with non-Shadow Victreebel's best moveset equipped, the Magical Leaf variant wins 18 of 41 matchups against the Great League meta, while the Razor Leaf variant wins only 14. Some of the crucial wins are against Cresselia, Feraligatr, Lickitung, Shadow Poliwrath, and Razor Leaf Shadow Victreebel.

In the 1-1 shield situation, non-Shadow Victreebel with Magical Leaf wins 22 of 41 matchups while the Razor Leaf version is stuck at 14. Some notable matches it turns are Annihilape (both Night Slash and Ice Punch variants), Charjabug, Pelipper, Sableye, Venusaur, and Vigoroth.

In the 2-1 shield situation, Magical Leaf Victreebel wins a whopping 34 of 41 matches compared to Razor Leaf Victreebel's 27. The difference is less noticeable in the 1-0 shield situation.

The performance of Shadow Victreebel is less contingent on having Magical Leaf. However, Shadow Victreebel with Magical Leaf does have improved performances in the 0-0, 1-1, and 2-1 shield situations.

Overall, Victreebel with Magical Leaf is an upgrade to the already good PvP pick.

Is Magical Leaf Victreebel good in Pokemon GO Gyms and Raids?

In PvE battles such as raids and Gyms, Razor Leaf deals 13 damage, generates seven energy, and has a move duration of one second. It has a DPS of 13 and EPS of seven. In comparison, Magical Leaf deals 16 damage and generates 16 energy every 1.4 seconds. This gives it a DPS and EPS of 11.43 each.

Therefore, both Shadow and non-Shadow Victreebel with Magical Leaf are better than their regular versions when it comes to attacking Gyms and raids in Pokemon GO. This is thanks to the greater number of Charged Attacks that the critter can make with the Bellsprout Community Day move equipped.

How to get Victreebel with Magical Leaf in Pokemon GO

To get a Victreebel with Magical Leaf in Pokemon GO, you must evolve Weepinbell between 2 pm and 10 pm local time on April 20, 2024. If you miss the opportunity during the event, you either have to wait for another event featuring this move, or use an Elite Fast TM on your Victreebel. Depending on the status of your Items Bag, the latter might or might not be worth it.

