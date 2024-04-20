The Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day Special Research is now available for trainers to participate in and complete. Rewards for the same include Stardust, Incense, Star Piece, and Pocket Monster encounters.

The April 2024 Bellsprout Community Day takes place in Pokemon GO on Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. The Gen I Flower Pokemon spawns with increased frequency during that period.

Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

Bellsprout Community Day (Image via Niantic)

The Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards are as followss:

Step 1 of 4

Make 5 Nice Throws - 15x Poke Ball

Catch 15 Bellsprout - Bellsprout encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 20x Bellsprout Candy

Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Bellsprout encounter, 1x Incense

Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Catch 15 Bellsprout - Bellsprout encounter

Evolve 3 Bellsprout - 30x Bellsprout Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Bellsprout encounter, 1x Star Piece

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 15x Great Ball

Catch 15 Bellsprout - Bellsprout encounter

Evolve a Weepinbell - 50x Bellsprout Candy

Rewards: 4500x Stardust, Weepinbell encounter, 1x Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! - 15x Ultra Ball

Claim Reward! - Bellsprout encounter

Claim Reward! - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 5500 XP, Victreebel encounter, 3x Rare Candy

How to get All About Bellsprout Community Day Special Research ticket in Pokemon GO

The Special Research ticket is available in the in-game shop for US$1 (or the same in players' local currencies). Trainers can also gift the ticket to someone with whom they share a friendship level of Great Friends or higher.

