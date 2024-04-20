  • home icon
  • Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Apr 20, 2024 07:23 GMT
Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day Special Research brings pocket monster encounters (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day Special Research is now available for trainers to participate in and complete. Rewards for the same include Stardust, Incense, Star Piece, and Pocket Monster encounters.

The April 2024 Bellsprout Community Day takes place in Pokemon GO on Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. The Gen I Flower Pokemon spawns with increased frequency during that period.

Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

Bellsprout Community Day (Image via Niantic)
The Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards are as followss:

Step 1 of 4

  • Make 5 Nice Throws - 15x Poke Ball
  • Catch 15 Bellsprout - Bellsprout encounter
  • Power up Pokemon 10 times - 20x Bellsprout Candy
  • Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Bellsprout encounter, 1x Incense

Step 2 of 4

  • Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry
  • Catch 15 Bellsprout - Bellsprout encounter
  • Evolve 3 Bellsprout - 30x Bellsprout Candy
  • Rewards: 4500 XP, Bellsprout encounter, 1x Star Piece

Step 3 of 4

  • Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 15x Great Ball
  • Catch 15 Bellsprout - Bellsprout encounter
  • Evolve a Weepinbell - 50x Bellsprout Candy
  • Rewards: 4500x Stardust, Weepinbell encounter, 1x Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 4

  • Claim Reward! - 15x Ultra Ball
  • Claim Reward! - Bellsprout encounter
  • Claim Reward! - 2x Silver Pinap Berry
  • Rewards: 5500 XP, Victreebel encounter, 3x Rare Candy

How to get All About Bellsprout Community Day Special Research ticket in Pokemon GO

The Special Research ticket is available in the in-game shop for US$1 (or the same in players' local currencies). Trainers can also gift the ticket to someone with whom they share a friendship level of Great Friends or higher.

