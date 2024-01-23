There are plenty of options on the table when it comes to the best strategies to defeat 5-star and 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The strategy at hand can fluctuate depending on the opposing raid boss and their moves, but overall, several tactics can be used to beat Tera Raid bosses. However, results can always vary depending on your team comps and the raid boss itself.

A little prep work is always necessary when it comes to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's 5-star and 6-star raids, like using Pokemon at level 100 and those who have been EV-trained to suit their strengths. Held items are also well worth considering. However, once preparations are finished, these raid battles can ultimately come down to teamwork and execution.

Great strategies for beating Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's 5-star and 6-star Tera Raids

Ivy Cudgel Ogerpon

Ogerpon has skyrocketed in Tera Raid rankings in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Thanks to Ogerpon's ability to change its Tera Type by changing masks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers can save Tera Shards and outfit it for many builds after catching it at the end of the Teal Mask DLC. Each mask offers its own upsides, with the Teal and Hearthflame Masks catering to dealing pure damage while the Wellspring and Cornerstone Masks are more defense-oriented.

For higher-level raids, trainers tend to look to the Cornerstone Mask for added durability. Regardless, with a little setup from moves like Swords Dance in early rounds, Ogerpon can use Ivy Cudgel to deal heavy damage, especially since its elemental type is connected to the mask Ogerpon is wearing. It also has a heightened chance of landing crits, which can one-hit KO some Pokemon bosses.

Drain Punch + Rage Fist Annihilape

Annihilape's Tera Raid capabilities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are off the charts (Image via Game Freak)

Annihilape's physical brawling ability in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is top-notch, and outfitting it with the right moves and held items can make it a high-damage and high-sustain force of nature. This strategy leans on using Annihilape to either lower an enemy's Defense with a move like Screech or raise its own strength with Bulk Up before resorting to using its move Rage Fist.

Each time Annihilape is hit, Rage Fist gains 50 power, and many trainers also give Annihilape the Metronome held item to increase damage when the same move is used in sequence. Throw in Drain Punch to heal Annihilape after it takes damage, and you have a Pokemon that can deal insane damage while keeping itself alive in the Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Guts/Facade Ursaluna

Ursaluna can ravage certain bosses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet depending on the matchup (Image via Viz/YouTube)

This strategy can be a little situational, but it has deadly one-hit KO potential in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet tera raids, even at higher levels. The reason it's a situational tactic is because it requires a raid boss that can inflict status effects like burns, poison, or paralysis. Once it does, Ursaluna quickly becomes a major threat.

The trick involves using the Guts nature and the move Belly Drum. Guts provides a 50% Attack increase when Ursaluna is afflicted with a status condition, and Belly Drum increases its Attack stat by six stages. From there, without removing the status effect, trainers can use the move Facade, which deals double damage when the user is dealing with a status effect.

As an added measure to ensure Ursaluna remains healthy, Drain Punch is provided to give this Pokemon its health back, and it should collect quite a bit after its Attack stat is increased via Guts.

Black Belt Koraidon

Orichalcum Pulse and Drain Punch make Koraidon a bulky and formidable fighter (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a legendary, Koraidon's stats already have a remarkably high ceiling in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and its ability, Orichalcum Pulse, further amplifies its Attack stat by 30% by activating Harsh Sunlight. Throw in the Black Belt held item that increases Fighting-type move damage by 20%, and the use of Drain Punch becomes a devastating attack from Koraidon.

Additionally, Drain Punch will keep Koraidon's health high (it's recommended to EV train its HP and Attack stats in Scarlet and Violet), and moves like Screech will drop the raid boss' Defense. Players can then complete moveset with Fire Fang for its added damage in sunny weather and its flinch potential, as well as Collision Course, a Fighting-type move that deals 20% extra damage on super effective hits.

Body Press Zamazenta

Zamazenta's Defense works to its offensive benefit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zamazenta is unabashedly a defense-oriented creature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but that doesn't mean it's useless in high-end Tera Raids. Far from it, thanks to the moves Iron Defense and Body Press, which work together to set up a devastating combo. Iron Defense is used to skyrocket Zamazenta's already high Defense stat as a legendary, while Body Press deals a knockout blow.

Instead of scaling off the Attack stat like most physical attacks, Body Press scales off of the Defense stat. With this in mind, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can raise Zamazenta's Defense to its utmost limit and then use Body Press to deal an incredibly high amount of damage in one strike. The setup does require a few rounds, but Zamazenta's wall-like capabilities ensure it won't fall easily.

Poll : Do you enjoy Tera Raiding in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Yes No 0 votes