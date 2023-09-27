Best team for Dialga in Pokemon GO

Dialga is passionately loved by competitive players in Pokemon Go, as this dual Steel- and Dragon-type Pocket Monster has performed consistently well in the open Master League of the Pokemon GO Battle League. With solid stats, an impressive moveset, and a more than decent elemental typing coverage, Dialga is always going to make a splash in the competitive scene of this game.

In this article, we will take a look at the best teams that you can put Dialga in to get the best results in the GO Battle League.

Best team for Dialga in Great League of Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Every format of the Pokemon GO Battle League has a Combat Power cap. They are as follows:

Great League is capped at 1,500 Combat Power.

The Ultra League is capped at 2,500 Combat Power.

The Master League has no Combat Power limit. You can use any Pocket Monster regardless of its Combat Power.

In this game, you can acquire a Dialga only through five-star legendary raids. As a result, this beast’s CP will always be greater than 1,500. Even if you trade it to reroll the IVs and lower its CP, it won’t go below 1,500.

Thus, you cannot use Dialga in the Great League of the GO Battle League.

Best team for Dialga in Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Dialga in the Ultra League. (Image via Sportskeeda and The Pokemon Company)

Dialga fails to perform well in the Ultra League as a Combat Power (CP) cap of 2,500 is too low for it to stretch its arms and whittle its enemies. Its stats fail to leave a mark like they do in the open Master League. If you still want to use it in the Ultra League, here’s a team for you:

Talonflame as the Lead (Ranked at #62 with a rating of 86.3).

Dialga as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #384 with a rating of 71.3).

Trevenant as the Closer (Ranked at #60 with a rating of 86.5).

Attacks of every beast in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Talonflame Incinerate* Brave Bird, Flame Charge Dialga Dragon Breath Iron Head, Draco Meteor Trevenant Wing Attack Brave Bird, Feather Dance

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta critters in the league like Cobalion, Trevenant, Walrein, Cresselia, Charizard, Venusaur, Pidgeot, Alolan Muk, Swampert, Altered Giratina, and Tapu Fini.

Best team for Dialga in Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Dialga in the Master League. (Image via Sportskeeda and The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Dialga in the Master League:

Dialga as the Lead (Ranked at #23 with a rating of 88).

Therian Forme Landorus as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #26 with a rating of 87.3).

Ho-Oh as the Closer (Ranked at #34 with a rating of 86.4).

Attacks of every creature in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Dialga Dragon Breath Iron Head, Draco Meteor Landorus (Therian) Mud Shot Superpower, Stone Edge Ho-Oh Incinerate Brave Bird, Sacred Fire*

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta critters in this league like Mewtwo, Dragonite, Gyarados, Origin Forme Giratina, Hero Forme Zacian, Excadrill, Dialga, Garchomp, Togekiss, and Metagross.

Dialga has been a go-to Pocket Monster for most people, as this beast has helped players perform consistently. Those who frequently participate in the Pokemon GO Battle League will know the importance of this creature.