Pokemon GO developers constantly feature critters in the current meta. The latest addition coming to the game through the "Out to Play" event is Arcanine as wild spawns. The event will be live from September 27, 2023, at 10 am local time and run till October 2, 2023, at 8 pm local time. As this entity will be available to capture, one may wonder about its battle power and, more importantly, the best possible team for Arcanine.

With Arcanine Fire typing, the best team will include Pocket Monsters, which covers its weaknesses. The rest of the picks will have broad coverage against various threats, bulky nature, and highly consistent movesets. Here's a detailed guide on the best teams you can build for Arcanine.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best team for Arcanine in Great League of Pokemon GO

Arcanine as seen in the anime (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Building the perfect possible team for Arcanine in Pokemon GO Great League includes Pocket Monster, which covers its weaknesses. Not only that, the roaster should complement Arcanine's power. The Great League is about strategic gameplay since you cannot dominate it with high CP critters.

The best team for Arcanine in Pokemon GO Great League:

Arcanine as the Lead

as the Lead Azumarill as the Safe Swap

as the Safe Swap Lickitung as the Closer

Attacks of every monster in this team

Arcanine

Fast Move : Thunder Fang

: Thunder Fang Charged Move: Wild Charge and Psychic Fang

Azumarill

Fast Move : Bubble

: Bubble Charged Move: Ice Beam and Play Rough

Lickitung

Fast Move : Lick

: Lick Charged Move: Power Whip and Body Slam

While this team covers Arcanine's weaknesses, it also provides good coverage and a balanced approach to Great League battles.

Best team for Arcanine in Pokemon GO Ultra League

Arcanine in the Ultra League (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

You must keep a few things in mind to build the best team for Arcanine in the Ultra League. The monsters you used in the Great League may not perform as expected in this format. You must include species that cover Arcanine's weaknesses and maximize its strengths.

The best team for Arcanine in Pokemon GO Ultra League:

Tapu Fini as the Lead

as the Lead Registeel as the Safe Swap

as the Safe Swap Arcanine as the Closer

Attacks of every critter in this build

Arcanine

Fast Move : Snarl

: Snarl Charged Move: Crunch and Flame Thrower

Tapu Fini

Fast Move : Water Gun

: Water Gun Charged Move: Surf and Moon Blast

Registeel

Fast Move : Lock on

: Lock on Charged Move: Zap Cannon and Focus Blast

With this team composition, you ensure a strong party for Arcanine in the Ultra League meta. Each Pocket Monster is resistant to multiple move types and complements each other's strengths while covering threats against numerous attacks.

Best team for Arcanine in Pokemon GO Master League

Is Arcanine good in Master League? (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The most challenging and fun-to-play PvP battle format is the Pokemon GO Master League. You mustn't rely on the creatures you used in the battle formats mentioned earlier to create the right roaster for Arcanine in this league. The stronger the league, the more well-rounded teams you need to build.

The best team for Arcanine in Pokemon GO Master League:

Dragonite as the Lead

as the Lead Giratina (Altered Forme) as the Safe Swap

(Altered Forme) as the Safe Swap Arcanine as the Closer

Attacks of every pick in this team combination

Arcanine

Fast Move : Snarl

: Snarl Charged Move: Wild Charge and Crunch

Giratina (Altered Forme)

Fast Move : Shadow Claw

: Shadow Claw Charged Move: Dragon Claw and Ancient Power

Dragonite

Fast Move : Dragon Breathe

: Dragon Breathe Charged Move: Dragon Claw and Superpower

Using this team composition, you can form the best battle roaster for Arcanine in the Master League.