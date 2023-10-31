Best team for Espeon in Pokemon GO

Espeon is one of the lesser-used Eeveelutions in Pokemon GO. It has seen a fair amount of usage in the GO Battle League. With Pocket Monsters like Medicham, Cresselia, and Defense Forme Deoxys, you have much better alternatives to go with when it comes to Psychic-type elemental typing coverage. However, Espeon is not entirely unfeasible in the current meta of the GO Battle league.

In this article, we will take a look at the best teams that you can put your Espeon in to get the most optimum results in the GO Battle League.

Best team for Espeon in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Espeon in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Espeon in the Great League:

Espeon in the Lead

Scrafty as the Safe Swap

Obstagoon as the Closer

Espeon ranks in the late 400s in this format of the GO Battle League. There are a lot of better Psychic-type alternatives in this format of the GO Battle League.

If you still want to use Espeon in the Great Legue, you can use the team we suggested. You will have good results if you play your cards well.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Espeon Confusion Psychic Fangs, Shadow Ball* Scrafty Counter Foul Play, Power-Up Punch Obstagoon Counter Night Slash, Cross Chop

This team can help you deal with current meta-threats like Lickitung, Swampert, Steelix, Sableye, Galarian Stunfisk, Serperior, Vigoroth, Quagsire, and Jellicent.

Best team for Espeon in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Espeon in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Espeon in the Ultra League:

Shadow Gyarados in the Lead

Espeon as the Safe Swap

Moltres as the Closer

Espeon is not really an ideal Psychic-type attacker for this format of the GO Battle League. But if you still want to use it, this team will have you covered.

Espeon, with Psychic fangs, will not only help you debuff your enemy, but you will also potentially be able to bait out your enemy’s shield. Shadow Gyarados and Moltres will help you dish out nuking damage on your enemies.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Shadow Gyarados Dragon Breath Aqua Tail*, Crunch Espeon Confusion Psychic Fangs, Shadow Ball* Moltres Wing Attack Sky Attack*. Overheat

This team can help you deal with current meta-threats like Swampert, Shadow Swampert, Altered Forme Giratina, Jellicent, Charizard, Venusaur, Buzzwole, Trevenant, Virizion, Gyarados, Scrafty, Sylveon, and Walrein.

Best team for Espeon in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Espeon in the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Espeon in the Master League:

Altered Forme Giratina in the Lead

Dialga as the Safe Swap

Espeon as the Closer

Espeon currently sits at #242 on the leaderboard of the open Master League. While it isn’t the best Psychic-type attacker in this format of the GO Battle League, it is definitely easier to power up when you compare it to Mewtwo or Solgaleo.

We don’t really need to state why Altered Forme Giratina and Dialga are on this team. These two creatures have been dominating the meta of the Master League in Pokemon GO for quite some time now. Both Giratina Altered and Dialga have solid stats, strong elemental typings, and impressive movesets.

As a result, they help to crush your enemy’s team and whatever they leave behind, and Espeon can clean up the rest with its Future Sight nukes.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Giratina Altered Shadow Claw Dragon Claw, Ancient Power Dialga Dragon Breath Iron Head, Draco Meteor Espeon Confusion Psychic Fangs, Shadow Ball*

This team can help you deal with current meta-threats like Mamoswine, Buzzwole, Ho-Oh, Swampert, Hero Forme Zacian, Mewtwo, Metagross, Garchomp, and Gyarados.