Best team for Fighting Cup in Pokemon Go

The arrival of The Fighting Cup in Pokemon GO serves as the best opportunity to use players' favorite Fighting-types against their opponents. Since the options are limited, people will only have a handful of picks among Fighting-types.

Picking a good team with these limitations may be tricky for some, so here is a list of some Pokemon teams to use in the Pokemon GO Fighting Cup.

Use these Pokemons as team in Pokemon GO's Fighting Cup

1) Buzzwole

Buzzwole has claimed a spot in the Fighting Cup (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charged Moves: Superpower and Lunge

Superpower and Lunge Fast Move: Counter

Counter Resistances: Bug, Dark, Fighting, Grass, and Ground

Bug, Dark, Fighting, Grass, and Ground Weaknesses: Fairy, Fire, Flying, and Psychic

Only allowed to catch it in the Pokemon GO Fest Seattle event, most users have no access to Buzzwole yet, making it one of the best assets to have in the Fighting Cup.

Any gamer with a Buzzwole below the 1,500 CP limit can use Counter as the Fast Move, followed by Superpower and Lunge for a huge STAB moveset.

2) Machamp

Machamp as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charged Moves: Cross Chop and Close Combat

Cross Chop and Close Combat Fast Move: Counter

Counter Resistances: Bug, Dark, and Rock

Bug, Dark, and Rock Weaknesses: Fair, Flying, and Psychic

Any version of Machamp is considered essential in the Fighting Cup. With its massive Attack stat and list of powerful moves, it is a must-have Pokemon, be it the regular or shadow version.

Players should set Counter as the Fast Move and Cross Chop with Close Combat as Charged Moves. Cross Chop as the primary Charged Move is comparatively cheap and also has massive STAB potential, while Close Combat is well-known in Pokemon GO for the damage it deals.

3) Hisuian Sneasel

Husuian Sneasel is waiting to shine in the Fighting Cup (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charged Moves: Close Combat and Aerial Ace

Close Combat and Aerial Ace Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Resistances: Bug, Dark, Fighting, Grass, Poison, and Rock

Bug, Dark, Fighting, Grass, Poison, and Rock Weaknesses: Flying, Ground, and Psychic

Although Sneasler is considered one of the top picks for the Pokemon GO Fighting Cup, it is currently unavailable for under 1500 CP. Despite this, Hisuian Sneasel does a brilliant task to fill the spot of its evolution.

Equip it with Shadow Claw as the Fast Move. For Charged Moves, Close Combat can deal serious STAB damage, and Aerial Ace is suitable for use against other Fighting-types.

4) Hakamo-o

Hakamo-o as it appears in the anime (image via The Pokemon Company)

Charged Moves: Dragon Claw and Brick Break

Dragon Claw and Brick Break Fast Move: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Resistances: Bug, Dark, Electric, Fire, Grass, Rock, and Water

Bug, Dark, Electric, Fire, Grass, Rock, and Water Weaknesses: Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Ice, and Psychic

Consisting of great stats and not many restrictions within the ruleset, Hakamo-o is a solid choice for the Pokemon GO Fighting Cup. Considering its evolution, Kommo-o, as an alternative, is also great.

Hakamo-o with Dragon Tail as the Fast Move and Dragon Claw as the Charged Move deals good stab damage to the opponent. Using Brick Break for the second move is best as the energy cost is significantly cheaper and can deal potential damage.

5) Toxicroak

Toxicroak with its benefits in the Fighting Cup (image via The Pokemon Company)

Charged Moves: Mud Bomb and Sludge Bomb

Mud Bomb and Sludge Bomb Fast Move: Counter

Counter Resistances: Bug, Dark, Fighting, Grass, Poison, and Rock

Bug, Dark, Fighting, Grass, Poison, and Rock Weaknesses: Flying, Ground, and Psychic

The Poison/Fighting-type Pokemon Toxicroak has one of the most desired benefits of being resistant to Fighting-type moves.

Toxicroak is best-used with Counter as its Fast Move. Equipping Mud Bomb and Sludge Bomb as Charged Moves provides users with the best conditions to defeat any other Pokemon in the Fighting Cup.

Pokemon Go Fighting Cup dates with rules and restrictions

The Pokemon GO Battle League's Fighting Cup started on Wednesday, August 17, and is open for participation until Wednesday, August 24.

Only accessible to Fighting-types, the Fighting Cup also bans Pokemon above the 1,500 CP cap. There is an extra ban on Psychic-type Pokemon, which means any dual Fighting/Psychic-types aren't allowed to participate.

