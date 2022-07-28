How to catch Hisuian Sneasel in Pokemon GO

As part of Pokemon GO's Hisuian Discoveries event, a rift in time has opened, and Pokemon from the Hisui region have emerged. Hisui was introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, being the ancient name of the Sinnoh region from the Generation IV games.

Among the Hisuian Pokemon released in Pokemon GO is Hisuian Sneasel and its evolution Sneasler. This Pokemon is of the Poison/Fighting-type, making it a far cry from its original Dark/Ice-type Johto region counterpart. At the moment, trainers have a great opportunity to obtain this new Sneasel variant, but they won't be finding them in the wild or in raids as of yet.

How to obtain Hisuian Sneasel in Pokemon GO (July 2022)

As of Pokemon GO's Hisuian Discoveries event, trainers can obtain Hisuian Sneasel through one primary method: Hatching it from a 7-kilometer egg.

While the Pokemon may be made more widely available in the future, the Poison/Fighting-type is currently tied to 7km egg pools until August 2, 2022, when Hisuian Discoveries is slated to conclude. Unlike other eggs, trainers can only receive 7km eggs from one source.

Obtaining and Hatching a 7km Egg in Pokemon GO

To obtain 7km eggs in Pokemon GO, trainers will need to open gifts from their fellow trainers. This should be quite easy to do, even for trainers who live in more isolated locations, as third-party sites exist to swap friend codes. Furthermore, Niantic recently introduced the Campfire app, allowing trainers to connect and send friend requests to each other if they live in adjacent communities. Once trainers have their 7km egg, they'll need to place it in an incubator. While it's possible to do so with a standard incubator, trainers can also use higher quality blue and Super Incubators to reduce the needed distance to hatch the egg. With the egg in this incubator, trainers simply need to traverse the required distance to hatch the egg. Without aid from higher quality incubators, players will need to cover seven kilometers of distance. This can be completed at any time, so trainers won't need to worry about doing so in a hurry. It also helps to keep the app open as much as possible to keep distance tracking accurate. Third-party apps like Google Fit and Maps can also help. Once the requisite distance has been traveled, the trainer should receive a notification that the egg is hatching.

Although players can hatch their 7km egg using the above steps, there's no guarantee that Hisuian Sneasel will emerge from the egg. At the moment, this Sneasel variant is competing with Hisuian Growlithe, Voltorb, and Qwilfish in the egg pool.

Despite this, Hisuian Sneasel currently has the highest chance to hatch from 7km eggs, according to metrics analyzed by the game's Silph Road community. As of July 2022, Hisuian Sneasel is projected to have a 41.2% chance of hatching from a 7km egg.

