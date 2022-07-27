How to catch Hisuian Growlithe in Pokemon GO

The newest event for Pokemon GO, Hisuian Discoveries, is finally here. With this event, four new Hisuian variant Pokemon will be making their way to the mobile game. One of the Pokemon that players will be able to get their hands on is the Hisuian variation of the fan-favorite Fire-type dog Pokemon, Growlithe.

Regional variants have become more commonplace in the Pokemon franchise since the idea's conception in the seventh generation of the franchise. Not only has this idea served as a way to spice up some of the established designs of Pokemon, but it also gives Pokemon another chance at viability in battle as well.

However, the method by which players can capture these new variants may still be unknown to some. Luckily, these methods have officially been revealed, and players can read on to find out how to catch a Hisuian Growlithe in Pokemon GO.

Obtaining Hisuian Growlithe in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for Hisuian Growlithe used throughout the franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While most Pokemon can be encountered via the typical means of finding them on the map, Hisuian Growlithe poses a different scenario. Rather than being found in the wild, Hisuian Growlithe can only be hatched from 7km eggs that players receive during the Hisuian Discoveries event.

As veteran players may know, 7km eggs can only be obtained regularly through opening gifts sent from other trainers on the player's friends list. Sadly, this remains the case during the event and for Pokemon GO's foreseeable future. To make this much easier, players can receive and give more gifts per day for easier collecting.

With this in mind, the best way to collect massive amounts of these eggs in the game is to fill out one's friend list. This can commonly be done by using external means like social media. Exchanging friend information with other dedicated players makes for an easy way to farm gifts and eggs.

The 7km eggs that players can currently obtain are guaranteed to hatch into Hisuian Pokemon. It should be noted that only the eggs obtained during this event will hatch into new Hisuian Pokemon. Other 7km eggs will hatch into any regional variant available in the game prior to the event.

Once the player receives their Hisuian Growlithe, they can train and raise it. To reward the player for doing so, Hisuian Growlithe can evolve into Hisuian Arcanine. This is a welcome addition due to the fact that Hisuian Voltorb was unable to evolve upon its debut in Pokemon GO.

In a nutshell, Hisuian Growlithe is one of the new Pokemon to come to the mobile game in its Hisuian Discoveries event. This Pokemon can only be hatched out of 7km eggs, which means it cannot be found in the wild. This means players are required to exchange gifts with friends to gain access to this Pokemon.

