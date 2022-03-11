The best moveset for Hakamo-o in Pokemon GO

Hakamo-o is the first evolutionary form of Jangmo-o in Pokemon GO. It is a Fighting/Dragon-type Pokemon from the Alola region and was recently introduced in the Season of Alola.

Interestingly enough, Hakamo-o has a significant advantage in Pokemon GO's PvP Battle Leagues, specifically the Great League. This is because it has a more condensed defensive and stamina stat spread compared to its next evolution, Kommo-o.

This has led some trainers to use Hakamo-o over Kommo-o in the Great League, in the same way that players utilize Dragonair instead of Dragonite.

If trainers do decide to utilize Hakamo-o in player-vs-player combat, they'll want to ensure they're using its best moveset.

Hakamo-o's best moves for Pokemon GO's Great League

Hakamo-o in the Pokemon Trading Card Game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hakamo-o is capable of learning five different moves in Pokemon GO. These include two Fast Moves and three Charge Moves.

With the exception of Tackle, every move is either Dragon or Fighting-type in nature. This means Hakamo-o will deal extra damage thanks to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) received from matching move types with a Pokemon's type.

However, which moves are the most beneficial to Hakamo-o? The answer is quite straightforward, as the Pokemon's move selection features two excellent Dragon-type moves and a solid (if unspectacular) Fighting-type move.

When using Hakamo-o in Great League, trainers will want to stick with Dragon Tail as a Fast Move and Dragon Claw + Brick Break as Charge Moves. Apart from the fact that these moves receive STAB, there are a few other reasons for their selection.

Tackle, for starters, is one of the worst Fast Moves in Pokemon GO. It brings almost nothing to the table, especially for Hakamo-o. The Pokemon won't receive STAB from using it, and this waters down its already diminutive attack power.

Meanwhile, Dragon Tail receives STAB and is well-known to trainers as one of the best Dragon-type Fast Moves in the game.

When it comes to Charge Moves, however, things get a little more complicated. Trainers using Hakamo-o are likely wondering if Dragon Claw or Dragon Pulse serves as a better Charge Move.

Sadly, Dragon Pulse's high energy cost restricts its viability in PvP, making it too expensive of a move to rely upon. Meanwhile, Dragon Claw has a low energy cost and solid damage, making it spammable and efficient at baiting an opponent's shields.

Brick Break is the only real option for a secondary Charge Move. While it isn't a great Fighting-type Charge Move in Pokemon GO, it is the only one available to Hakamo-o.

By using Brick Break as a secondary Charge Move, Pokemon GO trainers can provide Hakamo-o with extra type advantages to capitalize on.

