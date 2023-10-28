Best team for Flareon in Pokemon GO

Flareon is one of the earliest Eeveelutions that was introduced in Pokemon GO. While it may not be the top choice in the Pokemon GO Battle League due to the presence of superior Water-type Pokemon such as Greninja, Swampert, Azumarill, and Gyarados, Flareon still has viability in the current meta if you put this critter in the right teams.

In this article, we will take a look at the best teams that you can put your Flareon in to get the best results in the GO Battle League.

Best team for Flareon in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Flareon in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Flareon in the Great League:

Flareon in the Lead

Venusaur as the Safe Swap

Azumarill as the Closer

Flareon ranks in the late 500s when it comes to the Great League leaderboard. There are a lot of better Fire-type alternatives in this format of the GO Battle League.

However, if you pair it up with the right teammates, you will have a lot of fun with this critter.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Flareon Fire Spin Superpower*, Flamethrower Venusaur Vine Whip Frenzy Plant*, Sludge Bomb Azumarill Bubble Ice Beam, Play Rough

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like ARegisteel, Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Shadow Alolan Ninetales, Alolan Sandslash, Walrein, Azumarill, Lanturn, Swampert, Galarian Stunfisk, Lickitung, Sableye, Umbreon, Shadow Gligar, and Medicham.

Best team for Flareon in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Flareon in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Flareon in the Ultra League:

Shadow Swampert in the Lead

Kingdra as the Safe Swap

Flareon as the Closer

Superpower gives a lot of elemental typing coverage to Flareon. This allows Flareon to carry a lot of sweeping potential as a Closer in this team for the open Ultra League in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Shadow Swampert Mud Shot Hydro Cannon*, Earthquake Kingdra Dragon Breath Octazooka, Outrage Flareon Fire Spin Superpower*, Flamethrower

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Galarian Stunfisk, Alolan Muk, Charizard, Cobalion, Obstagoon, Talonflame, Jellicent, Swampert, Shadow Swampert, Sylveon, Alolan Ninetales, and Registeel.

Best team for Flareon in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Flareon in the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Flareon in the Master League:

Primarina in the Lead

Shadow Snorlax as the Safe Swap

Flareon as the Closer

Using a level 50 Flareon in the open Master League of the Pokemon GO Battle League is a fairly challenging task. But given the team we have here, you will find quite a few decent matchups, especially against the Metagross users.

Both Shadow Snorlax and Flareon can do Super Effective damage against the Steel-type titans in this format of the GO Battle League.

However, if you encounter Dragon-type creatures, Dragonite in particular, it will put you in a lot of trouble. Gyarados will shut this team down, too.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Primarina Charm Disarming Voice, Hydro Pump Shadow Snorlax Lick Body Slam, Superpower Flareon Fire Spin Superpower*, Flamethrower

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Dragonite, Gyarados, Garchomp, Dialga, Hero Forme Zacian, Mamoswine, Sylveon, Togekiss, Metagross, Origin Forme Giratina, and Excadrill.

