Best team for Sylveon in Pokemon GO

Sylveon, one of the most sought-after Eeveelutions in the Pokemon franchise, has been a widely used Fairy-type Pocket Monster in the Pokemon GO Battle League. This creature fits best in the Ultra League. However, you will find it prevalent throughout all the formats of the Pokemon GO Battle League.

The Great League and Master League do not see a lot of appearances from Sylveon, but it is still a very solid contender.

In this article, we will take a look at the best teams that you can put your Sylveon in to get the best results in the GO Battle League.

Note: Moves marked with '*' are Legacy moves, and you will need an Elite TM to teach these moves to your creatures

Best team for Sylveon in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Sylveon in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Sylveon in the Great League:

Sylveon in the Lead

Jellicent as the Safe Swap

Runerigus as the Closer

With Quick Attack on your Sylveon, you will be able to reach your Charged moves fairly quickly. The Psyshock spam will help you get at least one shield from your enemy. Jellicent and Runerigus in the back will do a great job cleaning things up for you.

Attacks of the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Sylveon Quick Attack Psyshock*, Dazzling Gleam Jellicent Hex Ice Beam, Shadow Ball Runerigus Shadow Claw Sand Tomb, Shadow Ball

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Sableye, Mandibuzz, Umbreon, Medicham, Azumarill, Shadow Alolan Ninetales, Defense Forme Deoxys, Galarian Stunfisk, Swampert, Shadow Gligar, and Registeel.

Best team for Sylveon in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Sylveon in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Sylveon in the Ultra League:

Greedent in the Lead

Sylveon as the Safe Swap

Electivire as the Closer

Quick Attack on Sylveon does better as the Fast Move more than Charm after it was nerfed some time back.

Electivire has Wild Charge, which is great against the fliers in this format of the GO Battle League. Wild Charge, in general, has nuking potential. Besides this, Electivire also has Ice Punches for the Giratinas in the open Ultra League.

Attacks of the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Greedent Mud Shot Body Slam, Crunch Sylveon Quick Attack Psyshock*, Dazzling Gleam Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge, Ice Punch

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Shadow Dragonite, Scrafty, Obstagoon, Umbreon, Altered Forme Giratina, Trevenant, Jellicent, Swampert, Cresselia, Charizard, Tapu Fini, Pidgeot, and Walrein.

Best team for Sylveon in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Sylveon in the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Sylveon in the Master League:

Mewtwo or Shadow Mewtwo in the Lead

Garchomp as the Safe Swap

Sylveon as the Closer

Mewtwo, as we all know, is one of the strongest legendary beasts in Pokemon GO. No matter what your enemy brings to the table, Mewtwo with double Legacy moves will always have a solid answer.

If you have Shadow Mewtwo on your team, your attacks would be even stronger. There is a reason why Shadow Mewtwo is in the top 10 best Pokemon in the Master League, but the normal variant is not.

Attacks of the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Mewtwo Psycho Cut Psystrike*, Shadow Ball* Garchomp Mud Shot Outrage, Earth Power* Sylveon Quick Attack Psyshock*, Dazzling Gleam

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Swampert, Excadrill, Hero Forme Zacian, Lugia, Garchomp, Metagross, Origin Forme Giratina, Dialga, Zekrom, and Dragonite.