Best teams for Chandelure and Shadow Chandelure in Pokemon GO

Chandelure is a great Ghost- and Fire-type attacker you can use for your PvP battles in the Pokemon GO Battle League. Creatures with either of those typings are popular attackers in the GO Battle League. Chandelure, along with its Shadow variant, has seen a fair bit of usage in the PvP scene of this game.

This article will offer the best teams for both entities. It will also mention the attacks of the members on those lineups and which Pokemon you can beat using the provided squads.

Best team for Chandelure and Shadow Chandelure in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Chandelure in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Chandelure and Shadow Chandelure in the Great League is as follows:

Sableye in the Lead

Dusclops as the Safe Swap

Chandelure/Shadow Chandelure as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Sableye: Shadow Claw as the Fast move, along with Foul Play and Power Gem as the Charged ones.

Shadow Claw as the Fast move, along with Foul Play and Power Gem as the Charged ones. Dusclops: Hex as the Fast move, along with Fire Punch and Poltergeist as the Charged ones.

Hex as the Fast move, along with Fire Punch and Poltergeist as the Charged ones. Chandelure/Shadow Chandelure: Incinerate as the Fast move, along with Flame Charge and Shadow Ball as the Charged ones.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Medicham, Gligar, Swampert, Registeel, Steelix, Clodsire, Galarian Stunfisk, Pelipper, Scrafty, Cresselia, and Alolan Ninetales.

Best team for Chandelure and Shadow Chandelure in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Chandelure in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Here is the best team for Chandelure and Shadow Chandelure in the Ultra League:

Obstagoon in the Lead

Shadow Granbull as the Safe Swap

Chandelure/Shadow Chandelure as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Obstagoon: Counter as the Fast move, along with Night Slash and Cross Chop as the Charged moves.

Counter as the Fast move, along with Night Slash and Cross Chop as the Charged moves. Shadow Granbull: Charm as the Fast move, along with Close Combat and Crunch as the Charged moves.

Charm as the Fast move, along with Close Combat and Crunch as the Charged moves. Chandelure/Shadow Chandelure: Incinerate as the Fast, move along with Flame Charge and Shadow Ball as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Steelix, Cobalion, Altered Forme Giratina, Greedent, Virizion, Mandibuzz, Swampert, Aurorus, Guzzlord, and Scrafty.

Best team for Chandelure and Shadow Chandelure in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Chandelure in the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

This is the best Pokemon GO team for Chandelure and Shadow Chandelure in the Master League:

Dragonite in the Lead

Ursaluna as the Safe Swap

Chandelure/Shadow Chandelure as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Dragonite: Dragon Breath as the Fast move, along with Dragon Claw and Superpower as the Charged moves.

Dragon Breath as the Fast move, along with Dragon Claw and Superpower as the Charged moves. Ursaluna: Tackle as the Fast move, along with Thunder Punch and High Horsepower as the Charged moves.

Tackle as the Fast move, along with Thunder Punch and High Horsepower as the Charged moves. Chandelure/Shadow Chandelure: Incinerate as the Fast move, along with Flame Charge and Poltergeist as the Charged moves.

This Pokemon GO team can help you deal with current meta threats like Altered Forme Giratina, Groudon, Mewtwo, Mamoswine, Gyarados, Ursaluna, Kyogre, Rayquaza, Zekrom, Lugia, and Palkia.