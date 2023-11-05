Best teams for Clodsire in Pokemon GO

Clodsire made its debut in Pokemon GO through the ongoing Wooper Community Day event. Paldean Wooper, which is being featured on this Community Day alongside Wooper, can evolve into Clodsire once you feed it 50 Wooper Candies. While Clodsire does not boast an impressive attack stat, it has great bulk that you should try to use to your advantage on the battlefield.

Since it is a new Pocket Monster, you might not have a lot of knowledge about which creatures go well with it. As a result, building a team for this Pokemon might be a daunting task.

However, there is nothing to worry about. In this article, we will walk you through the best teams for Clodsire, including the attacks of all the creatures and the opponents that you can defeat with them.

Best team for Clodsire in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Clodsire in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Clodsire in the Great League:

Pelliper in the Lead

Registeel as the Safe Swap

Clodsire as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pelipper: Wing Attack as the Fast move along with Weather Ball and Hurricane as the Charged moves.

Wing Attack as the Fast move along with Weather Ball and Hurricane as the Charged moves. Registeel: Lock-On as the Fast move along with Focus Blast and Zap Cannon as the Charged moves.

Lock-On as the Fast move along with Focus Blast and Zap Cannon as the Charged moves. Clodsire: Poison Sting as the Fast move along with Sludge Bomb and Earthquake as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Medicham, Carbink, Lickitung, Gligar, Registeel, Swampert, Sableye, Mantine, Cresselia, Serperior, Vigoroth, Mandibuzz, Vigoroth, and Quagsire.

Best team for Clodsire in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Clodsire in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Clodsire in Pokemon GO's Ultra League:

Registeel in the Lead

Clodsire as the Safe Swap

Walrein as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Registeel: Lock-On as the Fast move along with Focus Blast and Zap Cannon as the Charged moves.

Lock-On as the Fast move along with Focus Blast and Zap Cannon as the Charged moves. Clodsire: Mud Shot as the Fast move along with Stone Edge and Earthquake as the Charged moves.

Mud Shot as the Fast move along with Stone Edge and Earthquake as the Charged moves. Walrein: Powder Snow as the Fast move along with Icicle Spear and Earthquake as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Registeel, Cresselia, Guzzlord, Scrafty, Gliscor, Swampert, Tapu Fini, Mandibuzz, Greedent, Dubwool, Pidgeot, and Jellicent.

Should you build a team for Clodsire in the Master League of Pokemon GO?

Clodsire barely crosses 2,200 CP at max level. So, using it in a team for the Master League is a recipe for disaster. You will not be able to perform well with this creature in this format of the Pokemon GO Battle League.

As a result, you should consider resorting to other critters with similar elemental typings that will have sufficient stats for the open Master League.