Best teams for Cobalion in Pokemon GO

Cobalion is a great Fighting- and Steel-type attacker that you can use for your PvP battles in the Pokemon GO Battle League. While you will come across a lot of strong Fighting- and Steel-type type creatures in the GO Battle League, Cobalion has been one of the most consistent performers in the Ultra League. With moves like Double Kick, Sacred Sword, and Iron Head, it can give your enemies a run for their money.

In this article, we will walk you through the best teams for Cobalion, including the attacks of all the creatures and the opponents that you can defeat in Pokemon GO.

Can you build a team for Cobalion in the Great League of Pokemon GO

You cant use Cobalion in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Since you cannot get a Cobalion that has a Combat Power (CP) of 1,500 or lower, you cannot use this creature in the Great League format of the GO Battle League. There are a lot of great Fighting- and Steel-type creatures that you can use for your Great League team.

Listed below are some of the top-ranking options:

Medicham

Shadow Poliwrath

Shadow Machamp

Hitmontop

Shadow Hitmontop

Shadow Sneasler

Registeel

Steelix

Galarian Stunfisk

Shadow Steelix

Shadow Excadrill

Best team for Cobalion in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Cobalion in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Cobalion in the Ultra League:

Cobalion in the Lead

Pidgeot as the Safe Swap

Jellicent as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Cobalion: Double Kick as the Fast move along with Sacred Sword and Stone Edge as the Charged moves.

Double Kick as the Fast move along with Sacred Sword and Stone Edge as the Charged moves. Pidgeot: Wing Attack as the Fast move along with Brave Bird and Feather Dance as the Charged moves.

Wing Attack as the Fast move along with Brave Bird and Feather Dance as the Charged moves. Jellicent: Hex as the Fast move along with Surf and Shadow Ball as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Pidgeot, Registeel, Swampert, Walrein, Scrafty, Virizion, Cobalion, Cresselia, Mandibuzz, Tapu Fini, Dubwool, Poliwrath, Walrein, and Guzzlord.

Best team for Cobalion in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Cobalion in the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Cobalion in the Master League:

Ho-Oh in the Lead

Cobalion as the Safe Swap

Groudon as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Ho-Oh: Extrasensory as the Fast move along with Brave Bird and Earthquake as the Charged moves.

Extrasensory as the Fast move along with Brave Bird and Earthquake as the Charged moves. Cobalion: Double Kick as the Fast move along with Sacred Sword and Stone Edge as the Charged moves.

Double Kick as the Fast move along with Sacred Sword and Stone Edge as the Charged moves. Groudon: Mud Shot as the Fast move along with Precipice Blades and Fire Punch as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Zarude, Zekrom, Mewtwo, Altered Forme Giratina, Palkia, Yveltal, Gyarados, and Ursaluna.