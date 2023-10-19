Best teams for Drapion in Pokemon GO

Developers Niantic constantly release events that feature new and existing monsters for the Pokemon GO community. The next in-line is Incense Day: Skorupi, which highlights the Poison/Bug-Type critter. It will start at 11 am local time on October 21, 2023, and end at 5 pm. This is an excellent opportunity to bag Skorupi and evolve into Drapion.
Before bagging this creature in the event, you might want to know about its prowess in different battle scenarios, including the ideal roster. This article will guide you to create the best teams for Drapion, along with the arsenal for each critter.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.
Best team for Drapion in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO
Pocket Monsters that cover Drapion's weaknesses will be ideal in the Great League. Coupled with that, the team you build should complement its power. This league is not about bringing the most powerful monsters. Instead, it champions strategic gameplay with the best moves.
Team for Drapion in Pokemon GO Great League
- Drapion as the Lead
- Lickitung as the Safe Swap
- Medicham as the Closer
Attacks of every monster in this team
Drapion
- Fast Move: Poison Sting
- Charged Move: Crunch and Aqua Tail
Medicam
- Fast Move: Counter
- Charged Move: Ice Punch and Psychic
Lickitung
- Fast Move: Lick
- Charged Move: Power Whip and Body Slam
This team combination covers Drapion’s weaknesses and provides excellent coverage. You are advised to use shields effectively to get the best results.
Best team for Drapion in Pokemon GO Ultra League
It's ideal to remember a few tenets before building a suitable team for Drapion. The Ultra League demands more, and since you need powerful critters in this league, it’s best to go with new monsters. The ones that did well in the Great League might underwhelm in the Ultra. So, you should include those that maximize Drapion’s strengths.
Team for Drapion in Pokemon GO Ultra League
- Drapion as the Lead
- Cresselia as the Safe Swap
- Poliwrath as the Closer
Attacks of every critter in this build
Drapion
- Fast Move: Poison Sting
- Charged Move: Crunch and Aqua Tail
Cresselia
- Fast Move: Psycho Cut
- Charged Move: Grass Knot and Moon Blast
Poliwrath
- Fast Move: Counter
- Charged Move: Ice Punch and Scald
This build ensures you have a strong party for Drapion to tackle top-meta critters in the Ultra League. Each Pokemon is resistant to various move types and complements each other’s strengths. It also covers threats against multiple attacks.
Best team for Drapion in Pokemon GO Master League
Pokemon GO Master League is the most challenging battle league where powerhouses of several types participate. You should prioritize new monsters in this league and discard others listed above. With more versatility, your team will have a higher chance of winning.
Team for Drapion in Pokemon GO Master League
- Drapion as the Lead
- Giratina (Altered Forme) as the Safe Swap
- Xerneas as the Closer
All moves for this team
Drapion
- Fast move: Poison Sting
- Charged move: Crunch and Aqua Tail
Giratina (Altered Forme)
- Fast move: Shadow Claw
- Charged move: Shadow Sneak and Dragon Claw
Xerneas
- Fast move: Geomancy
- Charged move: Close Combat and Moonblast
The above monsters are crucial to forming a great team for Drapion and thriving in the Master League.