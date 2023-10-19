Best teams for Drapion in Pokemon GO

Developers Niantic constantly release events that feature new and existing monsters for the Pokemon GO community. The next in-line is Incense Day: Skorupi, which highlights the Poison/Bug-Type critter. It will start at 11 am local time on October 21, 2023, and end at 5 pm. This is an excellent opportunity to bag Skorupi and evolve into Drapion.

Before bagging this creature in the event, you might want to know about its prowess in different battle scenarios, including the ideal roster. This article will guide you to create the best teams for Drapion, along with the arsenal for each critter.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best team for Drapion in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Great League format (Image via Niantic)

Pocket Monsters that cover Drapion's weaknesses will be ideal in the Great League. Coupled with that, the team you build should complement its power. This league is not about bringing the most powerful monsters. Instead, it champions strategic gameplay with the best moves.

Team for Drapion in Pokemon GO Great League

Drapion as the Lead

as the Lead Lickitung as the Safe Swap

as the Safe Swap Medicham as the Closer

Attacks of every monster in this team

Drapion

Fast Move : Poison Sting

: Poison Sting Charged Move: Crunch and Aqua Tail

Medicam

Fast Move : Counter

: Counter Charged Move: Ice Punch and Psychic

Lickitung

Fast Move : Lick

: Lick Charged Move: Power Whip and Body Slam

This team combination covers Drapion’s weaknesses and provides excellent coverage. You are advised to use shields effectively to get the best results.

Best team for Drapion in Pokemon GO Ultra League

Ultra League format (Image via Niantic)

It's ideal to remember a few tenets before building a suitable team for Drapion. The Ultra League demands more, and since you need powerful critters in this league, it’s best to go with new monsters. The ones that did well in the Great League might underwhelm in the Ultra. So, you should include those that maximize Drapion’s strengths.

Team for Drapion in Pokemon GO Ultra League

Drapion as the Lead

as the Lead Cresselia as the Safe Swap

as the Safe Swap Poliwrath as the Closer

Attacks of every critter in this build

Drapion

Fast Move : Poison Sting

: Poison Sting Charged Move: Crunch and Aqua Tail

Cresselia

Fast Move : Psycho Cut

: Psycho Cut Charged Move: Grass Knot and Moon Blast

Poliwrath

Fast Move : Counter

: Counter Charged Move: Ice Punch and Scald

This build ensures you have a strong party for Drapion to tackle top-meta critters in the Ultra League. Each Pokemon is resistant to various move types and complements each other’s strengths. It also covers threats against multiple attacks.

Best team for Drapion in Pokemon GO Master League

Master League format (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO Master League is the most challenging battle league where powerhouses of several types participate. You should prioritize new monsters in this league and discard others listed above. With more versatility, your team will have a higher chance of winning.

Team for Drapion in Pokemon GO Master League

Drapion as the Lead

as the Lead Giratina (Altered Forme) as the Safe Swap

as the Safe Swap Xerneas as the Closer

All moves for this team

Drapion

Fast move : Poison Sting

: Poison Sting Charged move: Crunch and Aqua Tail

Giratina (Altered Forme)

Fast move : Shadow Claw

: Shadow Claw Charged move: Shadow Sneak and Dragon Claw

Xerneas

Fast move : Geomancy

: Geomancy Charged move: Close Combat and Moonblast

The above monsters are crucial to forming a great team for Drapion and thriving in the Master League.