Best teams for Drifblim in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO trainers who have acquired Drifblim via evolution or otherwise have gained a sturdy ally in battle thanks to its high Stamina IVs, giving it a massive health pool. However, Drifblim, like any Pokemon, has a number of exploitable weaknesses. Since this is the case, trainers who use it may want to configure their battle teams accordingly to help protect it.

Depending on the battle Drifblim finds itself in, it may need different teammates to accommodate it in Pokemon GO. Moreover, certain battle formats permit more teammates than others, so trainers will have to plan accordingly.

Regardless, if Pokemon GO fans are hoping to provide maximum protection and synergy for Drifblim, there are plenty of teams capable of doing so.

What are Drifblim's best PvE teams in Pokemon GO?

Mamoswine can counter many of Drifblim's weaknesses on its own (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Drifblim has five weaknesses in Pokemon GO, players would be wise to develop a PvE team that counters as many of them as possible. Fortunately, plenty of the best PvE creatures are more than capable of covering Drifblim's flanks.

Although there are many different Pokemon that can account for Drifblim's shortcomings, trainers can try the following lineups to form a potent blend of offense, defense, and type coverage:

Recommended PvE teams for Drifblim

Raids - Drifblim, Shadow Tyranitar, Shadow Mamoswine, Buzzwole, Reshiram, Shadow Electivire

- Drifblim, Shadow Tyranitar, Shadow Mamoswine, Buzzwole, Reshiram, Shadow Electivire Team GO Rocket Battles - Lucario (Lead), Krookodile (Switch), Drifblim (Closer)

What are Drifblim's best PvP teams in Pokemon GO?

Poliwrath's Water/Fighting-typing makes it a huge help for Drifblim in PvP (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Thanks to its Stamina IVs, in particular, Drifblim has some utility in the Great and Ultra Leagues when it comes to PvP. It may not be considered a top meta pick, but it has its applications as a Closer, thanks to its durability. Moreover, while it does a decent job in the Great/Ultra League, you will want to keep Drifblim out of the Master League.

This is due in part to the fact that the Master League has no restrictions, and therefore, there are simply too many powerful Legendary/Mythical Pokemon capable of shutting Drifblim down outright. Be that as it may, those using Drifblim in PvP will still want to account for its weaknesses as best they can.

Recommended PvP teams for Drifblim

Great League - Shadow Poliwrath (Lead), Gligar (Switch), Drifblim (Closer)

- Shadow Poliwrath (Lead), Gligar (Switch), Drifblim (Closer) Ultra League - Cobalion (Lead), Gliscor (Switch), Drifblim (Closer)

Gliscor's access to Night Slash allows it to counter Ghost-types in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You should note that the teams above are by no means the "perfect" teams for PvE or PvP, primarily since they were formulated with defeating Drifblim's counters in mind. Additionally, you should remain flexible and experiment with your lineups for the best success. The meta for both PvE and PvP shifts at a rapid pace, so you need to be capable of adapting to any shifts.