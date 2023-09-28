Best teams for Dubwool in Pokemon GO

Dubwool can be so strong in Pokemon GO if you put it in the right team, it can feel like you're using a cheat. This creature does not fit into all three formats of Battle League. However, where this entity works, it leaves a mark on your enemies. With moves like Double Kick and Body Slam, this Pocket Monster will definitely help you make waves in the competitive scene.

This article will provide the best teams that you can put Dubwool in to get the best results in the GO Battle League.

Best team for Dubwool in Great League of Pokemon GO

Best Dubwool team for the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Dubwool in the Great League:

Dubwool as the lead

Jellicent as the Safe Swap

Cofagrigus as the Closer

Attacks of every creature on this team

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Dubwool Dragon Tail Breakin Swipe, Earthquake Jellicent Wing Attack* Feather Dance, Brave Bird Cofagrigus Wing Attack Aerial Ace, Dig

This team will grant you key wins against some of the top meta critters in Great League — like Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Lickitung, Galarian Stunfisk, Swampert, Lanturn, Medicham, Shadow Alolan Ninetales, Defense Forme Deoxys, Azumarill, and Registeel.

Best team for Dubwool in Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best Dubwool team for the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

Here’s a team for your Dubwool for the Ultra League:

Altered Giratina as the Lead

Dubwool as the Safe Swap

Obstagoon as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures on this team

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Altered Giratina Dragon Breath Dragon Claw, Ancient Power Dubwool Double Kick Payback, Body Slam Obstagoon Counter Cross Chop, Night Slash

This team will see you win against some of the top meta critters in Ultra League. That includes Cobalion, Trevenant, Walrein, Cresselia, Charizard, Venusaur, Pidgeot, Alolan Muk, Swampert, Altered Giratina, and Tapu Fini.

Should you build a team for Dubwool in Master League of Pokemon GO?

Dubwool barely reaches 2,500 CP in this game. Even with XL and Best Buddy CP boosts, you will not be able to get this critter to be on par with other attackers in Master League. As a result, it would be best to avoid using this Pocket Monster here. Otherwise, you will only end up on a losing streak.

Dubwool is a unique attacker. Firstly, finding it will be extremely difficult, if not impossible, as it does not spawn in the wild. However, if you have one, this sheep is a great contender in the Great League and Ultra League. It can definitely put your opponents to sleep if you precisely align your matchups.