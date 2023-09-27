Pokemon GO Dubwool PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO hosted an event that celebrated the release of the Pokemon GO Plus + earlier this year. It was called Catching Some Z’s and featured Pocket Monsters that were associated with sleep in one way or another. One of those creatures was Wooloo, whose evolution is Dubwool. This was the second time that the former was featured in Pokemon GO.

This article will provide the best moveset for Dubwool in PvP and PvE. It will also walk you through the best counters to use against this fluffy critter.

Best PvE moveset for Dubwool in Pokemon GO

Best offensive PvE moveset for Dubwool

Tackle as Dubwool's Fast move ,along with Wild Charge and Body Slam as its Charged moves, are the best offensive PvP moves for Dubwool

Best defensive PvE moveset for Dubwool

Double Kick is its best defensive Fast move in terms of Gym defense. Take Down and Tackle are not too far behind in this regard, either.

Body Slam and Wild Charge are the best defensive Charged moves for Dubwool for Gym defense.

Is Dubwool good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Would you really want a sheep to do the job of a guard dog? If not, that would be a grave mistake, as you should never doubt Dubwool in this game. Given its Normal elemental typing, this entity only has one weakness — Fighting-type creatures. While it is true that a lot of people like to hit Gyms with Machamp and Lucario, you can still expect Dubwool to stand its ground.

However, it is always better to keep other critters that have better elemental typings on Gym defense.

Best PvP moveset for Dubwool in Pokemon GO

Double Kick as its Fast move, along with Body Slam and Wild Charge as the Charged ones, make the best PvP moveset for Dubwool.

Is Dubwool good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Double Kick is the key to this Pocket Monster’s success in Pokemon GO's Battle League. This Fast move, with its fast energy generation, allows Dubwool to reach its Charged moves quickly.

Body Slam is an excellent way to put pressure on enemies. As a three-bar move, you can use it as a means to bait your opponent’s shields. You can play mind games with your foes and make them think that you will nuke them with Wild Charge but use Body Slam instead.

In the Ultra League, you might run into a lot of Fighting-type counters. As a result, you may have problems making this Pokemon viable in this format of the GO Battle League. However, Dubwool can still be a good answer to the Giratinas that plague this game's Ultra League.

This creature's stats at level 50 will not be enough for it to be usable in the Master League. While you can still deploy it in that segment, you will almost always lose your games with this critter in your roster.

All moves that Dubwool can learn in Pokemon GO?

Dubwool is a mono Normal-type Pokemon, rendering it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fighting

Dubwool is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Ghost

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 2,478 at level 50 and the following base statistics:

Attack : 159

: 159 Defense : 198

: 198 Stamina: 176

Dubwool can learn the following moves in the game

Fast moves

Tackle : This is a Normal-type move. It does 10 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 10 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Normal-type move. It does 10 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 10 Energy Per Second (EPS). Take Down : This is a Normal-type move. It does 6.67 DPS while generating 8.33 EPS.

: This is a Normal-type move. It does 6.67 DPS while generating 8.33 EPS. Double Kick: This is a Fighting-type move. It does 10 DPS while generating 13 EPS.

Charged moves

Wild Charge : This is a two-bar Electric-type move with a base power of 90. It does 34.62 DPS and 1.80 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 62.31.

: This is a two-bar Electric-type move with a base power of 90. It does 34.62 DPS and 1.80 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 62.31. Payback : This is a one-bar Dark-type move with a base power of 100. It does 45.45 DPS and 1 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 45.45.

: This is a one-bar Dark-type move with a base power of 100. It does 45.45 DPS and 1 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 45.45. Body Slam: This is a three-bar Normal-type move with a base power of 50. It does 26.32 DPS and 1.52 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 39.87.

Best counters for Dubwool in Pokemon GO

Dubwool is extremely vulnerable to Fighting-type Pocket Monsters, meaning you can use the following creatures to counter it in your battles:

Terrakion

Mega Blaziken

Mega Rayquaza

Shadow Machamp

Ordinary Keldeo

Lucario

Mega Alakazam

Conkeldurr

Shadow Blaziken

Mega Lopunny

Primal Groudon

Shadow Sirfetch’d

Virizion

Cobalion

Buzzwole

Shadow Mewtwo

Meloetta

Breloom

These critters will give you the best results against Dubwool. However, if you use other creatures that have elemental typings to counter it, you should be able to shut down this Pokemon in your matches.