Best teams for Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO

Kangaskhan is a decent Normal-type attacker that can be used for PvP battles in the Pokemon GO Battle League. However, there are better picks when it comes to Normal-type Pocket Monsters. With moves like Mud Slap, Crunch, and Stomp, Kangaskhan can provide good matchups, but it will not take you very far.

If you still want to use this critter, we will explore the best teams for Kangaskhan and Shadow Kangaskhan, including their attacks and the opponents you can defeat in Pokemon GO.

Best team for Kangaskhan in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Kangaskhan in the Great League of GO Battle League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Kangaskhan in the Great League:

Alolan Raichu in the Lead

Kangaskhan as the Safe Swap

Swampert as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Alolan Raichu: Volt Switch as the Fast maneuver, along with Wild Charge and Grass Knot as the Charged moves.

Volt Switch as the Fast maneuver, along with Wild Charge and Grass Knot as the Charged moves. Kangaskhan: Mud Slap as the Fast maneuver, along with Crunch and Stomp as the Charged moves.

Mud Slap as the Fast maneuver, along with Crunch and Stomp as the Charged moves. Swampert: Mud Shot as the Fast maneuver, along with Hydro Cannon and Earthquake as the Charged moves.

This team can perform against current meta threats like Lickitung, Galareian Stunfisk, Jellicent, Alolan Ninetales, Registeel, Medicham, Scrafty, Clodsire, and Pelipper.

Best team for Kangaskhan in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Kangaskhan in the Ultra League of GO Battle League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Kangaskhan in the Ultra League:

Shadow Swampert in the Lead

Shadow Charizard as the Safe Swap

Kangaskhan as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot as the Fast move along with Hydro Cannon and Earthquake as the Charged maneuvers.

Mud Shot as the Fast move along with Hydro Cannon and Earthquake as the Charged maneuvers. Shadow Charizard: Wing Attack as the Fast move along with Blast Burn and Dragon Claw as the Charged maneuvers.

Wing Attack as the Fast move along with Blast Burn and Dragon Claw as the Charged maneuvers. Kangaskhan: Mud Slap as the Fast move, along with Power-Up Punch and Crunch as the Charged maneuvers.

This team can deal with current meta threats like Scrafty, Steelix, Dubwool, Greedent, Altered Forme Giratina, Greedent, Poliwrath, Guzzlord, Gliscor, and Virizion.

Should you build a team for Kangaskhan in the Master League of Pokemon GO

While you can form a Master League team using Kangaskhan, it wouldn't be advised. If you need Normal elemental typing coverage for the Master league, there are fantastic picks like Shadow Snorlax, Snorlax, Obstagoon, Stoutland, Ursaluna, Shadow Ursaluna, and Rhyperior on offer.