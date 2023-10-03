Best teams for Leafeon in Pokemon GO

Leafeon, the Grass-type evolution of Eevee, was introduced in Pokemon GO alongside the Mossy Lure Module. You can get the Pocket Monster in Niantic's mobile game by feeding it Eevee 25 Candy after naming it Linnea or in the vicinity of a Mossy Lure Module. Keep in mind that the naming method can only be used once.

Grass-type Pocket Monsters are not very common in Pokemon GO's Battle League, and Leafeon is even less so. That said, under properly tailored conditions, the creature can deliver a decent performance, especially in the Great and Ultra League formats.

This guide lists the best teams for Leafeon in the three main formats of trainer battles in Pokemon GO.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions

Best team for Leafeon in Great League of Pokemon GO

Leafeon, Shadow Charizard, Quagsire (Image via TPC)

The best team for Leafeon in Pokemon GO's Great League is:

Leafeon as the Lead

Quagsire as the Safe Swap

Shadow Charizard as the Closer

Moves of all creatures in this team

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Leafeon Lead Quick Attack Leaf Blade, Last Resort* Quagsire Switch Mud Shot Mud Bomb, Stone Edge Shadow Charizard Closer Wing Attack* Dragon Claw, Blast Burn*

Leafeon's weaknesses are Bug, Fire, and Ice-type Pocket Monsters.

Quagsire is an excellent safe switch option for Leafeon since its only weakness is Grass. There's a very low chance that an opponent will switch to a Grass-type pick if they have a poor leading matchup against Leafeon.

Meanwhile, Charizard is an overall solid Pocket Monster that can clear up the endgame if you can retain a shield advantage. Even if you don't, STAB Blast Burn from the critter is difficult for most targets to withstand.

Best team for Leafeon in Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Leafeon, Steelix, Skeledirge (Image via TPC)

The best team for Leafeon in the Ultra League is:

Leafeon as the Lead

Steelix as the Safe Swap

Skeledirge as the Closer

Moves of all creatures in this team

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Leafeon Lead Quick Attack Leaf Blade, Last Resort* Steelix Switch Dragon Tail Breaking Swipe, Earthquake Skeledirge Closer Incinerate Disarming Voice, Shadow Ball

Leafeon can dish out significant amounts of damage thanks to its high Attack stat. That said, it is quite squishy. Pairing it with bulky critters like Steelix and Skeledirge balances the team out.

Steelix with Breaking Swipe has the additional ability to consistently lower the opponent's attack stat to protect the team from incoming damage.

Meanwhile, Skeledirge is a reliable Fire and Ghost-type attacker who is a direct counter to Fighting-type creatures. Its access to Disarming Voice makes it a superb endgame sweeper in Pokemon GO's Ultra League.

Best team for Leafeon in Master League of Pokemon GO

Leafeon, Giratina (Altered), Xerneas (Image via TPC)

The best team for Leafeon in the Master League is:

Leafeon as the Lead

Giratina (Altered) as the Safe Swap

Xerneas as the Closer

Moves of all creatures in this team

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Leafeon Lead Quick Attack Leaf Blade, Last Resort* Giratina (Altered) Switch Shadow Claw Dragon Claw, Ancient Power Xerneas Closer Geomancy* Close Combat, Moonblast

At the outset, you should ideally not pick Leafeon for a Master League battle as the creature is too vulnerable against the powerful Legendaries that dwell in this format.

If you still wish to do so, a Giratina safe switch is ideal if you are faced with a Fire or Bug-type foe. In case it's an Ice-type creature on the opposite side of the field, Xerneas is a better switch option.

Either way, these two Legends will have to carry the battle, and Leafeon can provide support with its spammy Leaf Blade Charged Attack.