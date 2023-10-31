Best teams for Machamp in Pokemon GO

Machamp and its Shadow variant have been a force to reckon with in the Pokemon GO Battle League. When it comes to Pocket Monsters with Fighting elemental typing, both these entities are viable across all three formats in this league. So, using either Machamp or its Shadow variant on your team will grant you favorable results.

This article will mention the best team for Machamp in the Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues.

Best team for Machamp in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Machamp in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Machamp in the Great League is:

Shadow Machamp in the Lead

Lickitung as the Safe Swap

Mantine as the Closer

This team can lead to success consistently, thanks to the strong moveset that each above-mentioned creature comes with. You will never be lacking in damage output with this lineup and won’t have to rely on shield advantages a lot.

When it comes to elemental typing coverage, this team has a few weaknesses. For instance, creatures like Toxapex, Emolga, Swellow, and Carbink will hard-wall almost all the creatures in this lineup. But these matchups will happen once in a while. So, you will still have a lot of fun with this team in Pokemon GO most of the time.

Attacks of all the creatures on this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Shadow Machamp Counter Close Combat, Rock Slide Lickitung Lick Attack Body Slam, Power Whip Mantine Wing Attack Aerial Ace, Ice Beam

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Defense Forme Deoxys, Registeel, Mandibuzz, Swampert, Pelipper, Quagsire, Jellicent, Gligar, Steelix, Galarian Stunfisk, Sableye, Cresselia, Serperior, and Vigoroth.

Best team for Machamp in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Machamp in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Machamp in the Ultra League is:

Pidgeot in the Lead

Shadow Machamp as the Safe Swap

Ampharos as the Closer

This team will give you an overall decent elemental typing coverage. However, it does lack the bulk that you need to ensure safe matchups. As a result, you might need to lean on your shield advantages. As such, this team might need you to play your cards well, or you might end up losing a few matches.

Attacks of all the creatures on this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Pidgeot Wing Attack Feather Dance, Brave Bird Shadow Machamp Counter Cross Chop, Payback Ampharos Volt Switch Brutal Swing, Trailblaze

This lineup can help you deal with current meta threats like Swampert, Cresselia, Steelix, Registeel, Poliwrath, Guzzlord, Jellicent, Gliscor, Scrafty, Virizion, Altered Giratina, and Cobalion.

Best team for Machamp in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Machamp in the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Machamp in the Master League involves its Shadow variant. Here are the entities you need for this lineup:

Shadow Machamp in the Lead

Mewtwo as the Safe Swap

Rayquaza as the Closer

Shadow Machamp has immense nuking potential with Payback. Having a coverage move on your Safe Swap will give you the opportunity to make a lot of slick plays if your opponent happens to have a counter to your Lead. Lastly, Rayquaza is a beast with Dragon Ascent and never fails to deliver in the open Master League of Pokemon GO.

Attacks of all the creatures on this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Shadow Machamp Counter Close Combat, Payback Mewtwo Psycho Cut Focus Blast, Psystrike Rayquaza Dragon Tail Dragon Ascent, Breaking Swipe

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Therian Forme Landorus, Zarude, Xerneas, Altered Forme Giratina, Zekrom, Hero Forme Zacian, Lugia, Melmetal, and Ursaluna.