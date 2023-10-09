Best teams for Mewtwo in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players just cannot get enough of Mewtwo. This artificial legendary beast is one of the strongest Psychic-type Pocket Monsters to ever set foot in the Pokemon universe. This sentiment is thoroughly reflected in Pokemon GO. While this insanely powerful monster can fit into any format of the GO Battle League, its brilliance truly comes forth in the Master League.

This article will take a look at the best teams for your Mewtwo to ensure an amazing performance in the GO Battle League.

Best team for Mewtwo in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Mewtwo in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Mewtwo in the Great League:

Pelipper in the Lead

Shadow Mewtwo as the Safe Swap

Galarian Stunfisk as the Closer

Pelipper will help you deal with annoying Swamperts in the Great League, with Ground-type monsters also not posing any problems.

Mewtwo is one of the strongest beasts in the Pokemon franchise, and the same holds for Pokemon GO. While the low Combat Power cap of the Great League makes Shadow Mewtwo feel very underwhelming, it still boasts a lot of good matchups, especially against Ground-type creatures. Galarian Stunfisk and Shadow Alolan Sandslash are two of the most commonly used selections.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Pelipper Wing Attack Weather Ball (Water), Hurricane Shadow Mewtwo Psycho Cut Psystrike*, Thunderbolt Galarian Stunfisk Mud Shot Rock Slide, Earthquake

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Swampert, Shadow Swamoert, Galarian Stunfisk, Medicham, Shadow Gligar, Gliscor, Shadow Gliscor, Venusaur, Froslass, Bastiodon, Lanturn, Lickitung, Shadow Alolan Sandslash, and Registeel.

Best team for Mewtwo in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Mewtwo in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Mewtwo in the Ultra League:

Talonflame in the Lead

Mewtwo as the Safe Swap

Trevenant as the Closer

Since Talonflame can shut down Steel-type monsters, Cobalion running wild in this format will have a hard counter. Mewtwo can't open its arms wide and live up to its full potential due to the Combat Power limitation. It can still eliminate a lot of top-tier attackers in the Ultra League.

While you have two answers for Cobalion, it's essential to have one for Giratina (Altered) as well. It is only fitting to have a team that counters two of the most widely used monsters in this format of the GO Battle League.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Talonflame Incinerate* Brave Bird, Flame Charge Mewtwo Confusion Psystrike*, Dynamic Punch Trevenant Shadow Claw Shadow Ball, Seed Bomb

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Cobalion, Walrein, Trevenant, Cresselia, Charizard, Tapu Fini, and Altered Giratina.

Best team for Mewtwo in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Mewtwo in the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Mewtwo in the Master League:

Ho-Oh in the Lead

Shadow Mewtwo as the Safe Swap

Dialga as the Closer

This is where Mewtwo gets to show its true might. Since the open Master League has no Combat Power limitations, Mewtwo can let its power loose and whittle down a lot of strong enemies.

Ho-Oh helps you deal with Steel-type titans like Dialga and Metagross, the former of which has been true and tested for many seasons.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Ho-Oh Incinerate Brave Bird, Sacred Fire* Shadow Mewtwo Psycho Cut Psystrike*, Shadow Ball* Dialga Dragon Breath Iron Head, Draco Meteor

With this team, you can defeat some of the best opponents in the open Master League, like Metagross, Mewtwo, Hero Forme Zacian, Gyarados, Dialga, and Altered Forme Giratina.