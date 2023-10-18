Best teams for Mismagius in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players who have evolved their Misdreavus into Mismagius have likely noticed that the Ghost-type species doesn't have overwhelming capabilities in battle. Though it has quality Attack IV stats, its overall health tends to fall short. Moreover, like any Pocket Monster, Mismagius has its elemental weaknesses, specifically Ghost- and Dark-type attacks.

Since Mismagius can struggle in some formats of Pokemon GO battles, trainers intending to use it will need to supply it with teammates who can protect it from its weaknesses.

Fortunately, this isn't too difficult of a task, as there are various Pokemon that can be effective in the battle meta while also protecting Mismagius' shortcomings. If players are dedicated to building teams around this Ghost-type 'mon, then there are some recommendations to consider.

What is the best PvE team for Mismagius in Pokemon GO?

A powerful Dark-type attacker like Tyranitar can be a huge help for Mismagius. (Image via Niantic)

Since Mismagius is susceptible to Ghost- and Dark-type attacks/species in Pokemon GO, trainers will want to construct a balanced team that counters those types specifically. Moreover, in the PvE arena, players will also want to utilize various attack types and use 'mons with high damage output.

Typically, this means utilizing Shadow Pokemon where possible, but they're not exactly mandatory for PvE success. Regardless, with the right teammates around it, Mismagius should be able to perform well in most PvE environments, including raids and Team GO Rocket battles.

Recommended PvE teams for Mismagius:

Raids - Mismagius, Shadow Machamp, Shadow Mamoswine, Shadow Gardevoir, Shadow Tyranitar, Salamence

- Mismagius, Shadow Machamp, Shadow Mamoswine, Shadow Gardevoir, Shadow Tyranitar, Salamence Team GO Rocket battles - Shadow Gardevoir (Lead), Mismagius (Switch), Shadow Tyranitar (Closer)

What are the best PvP teams for Mismagius in Pokemon GO?

Scrafty can handle Ghost-types that give Mismagius trouble in PvP. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To be completely fair, Mismagius doesn't have the best prospects in Pokemon GO's PvP leagues. It has some niche applications in the Great and Ultra Leagues but doesn't have the firepower or varied moveset to make it competitive, especially not in the Master League. However, if players are dedicated to using it, there are teams available to help it out.

Like in PvE, trainers will want to focus on using 'mons that can counter opponents that can exploit Mismagius' weaknesses while still opting for picks that can slot well into the PvP meta. The good news is that with the right 'mons, this shouldn't be particularly difficult in the Great or Ultra Leagues, though individual results might vary.

Recommended Great League team for Mismagius:

Shadow Poliwrath or Scrafty (Lead)

Mismagius (Switch)

Medicham or Sableye (Closer)

Recommended Ultra League team for Mismagius:

Mandibuzz (Lead)

Mismagius (Switch)

Cobalion (Closer)

Sableye's unique Ghost/Dark-typing makes it a natural ally for Mismagius in Pokemon GO. (image via Niantic)

Although the teams above are recommended, trainers should always remain flexible to the shifting tides of the PvE and PvP meta. If the suggested teams aren't getting the job done, there's nothing wrong with experimenting with other 'mons and movesets that can both protect Mismagius while taking on different varieties of opponents.