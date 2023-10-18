Pokemon GO Mismagius in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO players who have been exploring the spookier side of the game world may have obtained the creature Misdreavus and evolved it into the mystical Mismagius. This Ghost-type species has a solid set of maximum Attack IVs, giving it some firepower that serves it well in battle. However, it has its limitations and weaknesses that also need to be considered.

While Mismagius has some niche applications in Pokemon GO's battle formats, it shouldn't be expected to do much heavy lifting. It can serve as a decent offense-oriented pick in both PvE and PvP battles but wouldn't be considered a meta option.

Regardless, if Pokemon GO fans are determined to use Mismagius in battle, they'll want to know its best movesets and counters to give it the best chance at success.

What is Mismagius' best PvE moveset in Pokemon GO?

Mismagius can be an efficient attacker in Pokemon GO PvE (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When it's taking on lower-end raids, Team GO Rocket battles, or attacking/defending gyms, Mismagius benefits the most from Ghost-type attacks. This is due to the fact that they trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), improving Mismagius' overall damage output.

Fortunately, Mismagius has access to a spectacular combo of Ghost-type attacks in Hex and Shadow Ball, which can provide STAB damage with solid energy economy. However, Mismagius' IV stats keep it from performing in higher-tier PvE arenas like 5- or 6-star raids.

Recommended PvE moveset for Mismagius

Hex + Shadow Ball

What is the best PvP moveset for Mismagius in Pokemon GO?

Mismagius can manage in a niche capacity in PvP (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Like PvE, Mismagius doesn't have the IVs or quick movesets to be a high-end competitor in PvP. Be that as it may, Mismagius can battle in a niche capacity in the Great League, but it simply doesn't have the numbers to excel in the Ultra/Master Leagues.

Nonetheless, specialty PvP formats in Pokemon GO arrive occasionally, which can improve Mismagius' viability depending on the rules. A Ghost-type moveset still serves it well in these cases, but it's also advised to branch out into a second Charged Move to give this Pokemon the ability to counter more opponent types.

Recommended PvP moveset for Mismagius

Hex + Shadow Ball + Dark Pulse

What are the best counters to beat Mismagius in Pokemon GO?

Dark-type species like Honchkrow can be more than a match for Mismagius (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Mismagius is a Ghost-type species, it takes super effective damage from Dark- and Ghost-type attacks. This makes these two Pokemon types the best counter options to beat Mismagius in any arena, though Dark-type 'mons tend to get the nod since Ghost-types are weak to their own attacks in many situations.

Whatever the case, Mismagius doesn't have the best durability in Niantic's mobile title, so as long as trainers are countering it directly, it should fall quickly. However, if players need some top-tier options that can take down Mismagius in moments, they can try the following picks:

Tyranitar

Hydreigon

Darkrai

Giratina

Gholdengo

Chandelure

Gengar

Yveltal

Hoopa

Guzzlord

Zarude

Weavile

Zoroark

Houndoom

Honchkrow

Bisharp

Incineroar

Skeledirge

Banette

Absol

Trevenant

Krookodile

Most Dark-type creatures in Pokemon GO stand a great chance against Mismagius (Image via Niantic)

Fortunately for trainers, even when Mismagius has reached its maximum IVs, its lack of durability means that trainers should be able to defeat it handily just by countering it. Players shouldn't need max CP or IV counters to get the job done, though it certainly helps.