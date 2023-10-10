Best teams for Moltres and Shadow Moltres in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players have always been very fond of the three legendary birds from Kanto. Moltres, one of the three birds, is an extremely glassy Pokemon. This means that it cannot tank a lot of attacks from its enemies due to its low Stamina. However, it can dish out an extremely high amount of damage if you line up the Pokemon for your matchup in this legendary critter's favor.

In this article, we will take a look at the best teams that you can play around Moltres to have an amazing performance with this legendary bird in the GO Battle League.

Best team for Moltres in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Moltres in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Moltres in the Great League:

Shadow Moltres in the Lead

Hakamo-o as the Safe Swap

Dunsparce as the Closer

The main reason for using Hakamo-o and Dunsparce in the back is that you will have two anti-Steel-type creatures. Also, these two come with good bulk stats. So, you can have the chance to make some good plays with your Shadow Moltres.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Shadow Moltres Wing Attack Sky Attack*, Overheat Hakamo-o Dragon Tail Dragon Claw, Brick Break Dunsparce Rollout Rock Slide, Drill Run.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Swampert, Shadow Swamoert, Galarian Stunfisk, Medicham, Shadow Gligar, Gliscor, Shadow Gliscor, Venusaur, Froslass, Bastiodon, Lanturn, Lickitung, Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Registeel.

Best team for Moltres in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Moltres in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Moltres in the Ultra League:

Shadow Swampert in the Lead

Moltres as the Safe Swap

Charizard as the Closer

When it comes to the legendary birds in Pokemon GO, we don't really see Moltres being used as an attacker in the GO Battle League. You would be better off using Zapdos for the Great League and Articuno for the Ultra League.

This is a very strong team, with Shadow Swampert and Charizard making up the core, and Moltres playing the role of a Safe Swap. You are bound to have wins and losses with this team, but you will have a lot of fun with this team.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Shadow Swampert Mud Shot Hydro Cannon*, Earthquake Moltres Wing Attack* Overheat, Sky Attack* Charizard Wing Attack* Dragon Claw, Blast Burn*

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Galarian Stunfisk, Alolan Muk, Charizard, Cobalion, Obstagoon, Cobalion, Trevenant, Scrafty, Cresselia, Sylveon, and Walrein.

Best team for Moltres in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Moltres in the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Moltres in the Master League:

Rayquaza in the Lead

Charizard as the Safe Swap

Shadow Moltres as the Closer

With Rayquaza in the lead and double Fire-type fliers in the back, you might be wondering what you would do against an Excadrill or Melmetal. We can assure you that this team will handle everything flawlessly.

Rayquaza can deal with the pesky Dragon-types like Dragonite while Charizard and Shadow Moltres provide amazing coverage against the Ice- and Steel-type beast in the open Master League format of the GO Battle League.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Rayquaza Dragon Tail Breaking Swipe*, Dragon Ascent* Charizard Dragon Breath* Blast Burn*, Dragon Claw Shadow Moltres Wing Attack Sky Attack*, Overheat

With this team, you can defeat some of the best opponents in the open Master League of Pokemon GO, like Metagross, Togekiss, Groudon, Mewtwo, Garchomp, Zekrom, Dialga, Origin Forme Giratina, and Gyarados.