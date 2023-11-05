Best teams for Quagsire and Shadow Quagsire in Pokemon GO

Quagsire has been one of the better Ground- and Water-type Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO. Players who frequent the GO Battle League will know how potent this mudboi can be in the right team. With the Wooper Community Day live, you will probably catch a Wooper with great PvP IVs and want to evolve it into a Quagsire for PvP battles.

However, you'll be dead in the water without proper team-building knowledge in Pokemon GO, and Quagsire is doubly weak to Grass-type attackers. These are prevalent in the Great and Ultra Leagues, where Quagsire sees the most utility.

In this article, we will walk you through the best teams for Quagsire, including the attacks of all the creatures and the opponents you can defeat.

Best team for Quagsire and Shadow Quagsire in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best teams for Quagsire in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Quagsire/Shadow Quagsire in the Great League:

Shadow Quagsire in the Lead

Charjabug as the Safe Swap

Mandibuzz as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Shadow Quagsire: Mud Shot as the Fast move with Aqua Tail and Mud Bomb as the Charged moves.

Mud Shot as the Fast move with Aqua Tail and Mud Bomb as the Charged moves. Charjabug: Volt Switch as the Fast move with X-Scissor and Discharge as the Charged moves.

Volt Switch as the Fast move with X-Scissor and Discharge as the Charged moves. Mandibuzz: Snarl as the Fast move with Dark Pulse and Aerial Ace as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Medicham, Carbink, Lickitung, Sableye, Mantine, Serperior, Gligar, Registeel, Steelix, Swampert, Clodsire, Scrafty, Cresselia, Vigoroth, and Quagsire.

Best team for Quagsire and Shadow Quagsire in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best teams for Quagsire in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Quagsire/Shadow Quagsire in the Ultra League:

Shadow Quagsire in the Lead

Shadow Charizard as the Safe Swap

Shadow Walrein as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Shadow Quagsire: Mud Shot as the Fast move with Aqua Tail and Mud Bomb as the Charged moves.

Mud Shot as the Fast move with Aqua Tail and Mud Bomb as the Charged moves. Shadow Charizard: Wing Attack as the Fast move with Dragon Claw and Blast Burn as the Charged moves.

Wing Attack as the Fast move with Dragon Claw and Blast Burn as the Charged moves. Shadow Walrein: Powder Snow as the Fast move with Icicle Spear and Earthquake as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Registeel, Steelix, Cresselia, Altered Forme Giratina, Greedent, Dubwool, Virizion, Mandibuzz, Golisopod, Swampert, and Gliscor.

Should you build a team for Quagsire in the Master League of Pokemon GO?

While you can build a team with Quagsire for the Master League, using a different creature with similar elemental typings is advisable.

Quagsire doesn't have sufficient stats to perform well in the open Master League of the GO Battle League. As a result, you would most likely lose all your matches if you take a Quagsire to the battlefield in this format.